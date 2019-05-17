Triangle chefs raising money for Durham restaurant workers affected by gas explosion

What businesses are impacted by the Durham explosion? It will likely take some time to determine the full financial fallout from Wednesday’s deadly gas explosion in downtown Durham that left one person dead and more than two dozen others injured. More than $100 million worth of property was damaged. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK It will likely take some time to determine the full financial fallout from Wednesday’s deadly gas explosion in downtown Durham that left one person dead and more than two dozen others injured. More than $100 million worth of property was damaged.

It’s been more than a month since an explosion rocked a block of businesses near the Brightleaf Square area, killed two people and injured several others.

The short-term futures of nearby restaurants St. James Seafood and Torerro’s Mexican Restaurant are uncertain as the building that houses them remains shuttered. The Kaffeinate coffee shop, at the site of the blast, is now rubble, and its owner Kong Lee was killed.

In the interim, fundraisers have been organized to help the employees displaced by the closed restaurants. Sunday, the Transfer Co. Food Hall in Raleigh will host Dunkin’ for Durham from 4 to 7 p.m. with all proceeds going to restaurant workers.

Triangle chefs will gather in the food hall and serve dishes street-festival style, accompanied by live music and a silent auction. The silent auction is currently live and includes items from Poole’s Diner, Raleigh Denim, Brewery Bhavana, COPA and other local businesses.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News & Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

This Sunday, Triangle restaurants are holding a fundraiser for those impacted by last month’s gas explosion in Durham. Skillet Gilmore

The lineup of food vendors includes Bida Manda, Humble Pie, The Stanbury, Capital Club 16, Garland, Saint Jacques, Royale, Union Special and new Transfer Co. vendors, Alimentari at Left Bank and Mama Crow’s.

Oakwood Pizza Box will be firing up pizzas with the folks from Benchwarmers Bagels, and Benny’s Big Time Pizza, owned by Vivian Howard in Wilmington, will make the trek to Raleigh. Beer will be supplied by Brewery Bhavana.

There will also be a dunk tank where folks can try to soak Joe Kwon of the Avett Brothers, along with a few Triangle chefs.

Tickets are $40. Children 12 and younger admitted free with purchase of ticket. Tickets can be bought in advance or at the door. Go to facebook.com/TransferCoFoodHall for details.

Transfer Co. is at 500 E. Davie St., and houses several vendors, including Burial Beer Co., Locals Oyster Bar and Dank Burrito.

North Duke Street re-opened a week ago to traffic and pedestrians.

Durham Strong, another restaurant-focused fundraiser scheduled this weekend, has been canceled.



