The cat cafe craze is coming to Raleigh, and owners finally have found their location

Purr Cup Cafe wants help to become Raleigh's first cat cafe Sarah Newton and Arthur Hailey, of Raleigh, plus Arthur's daughter Birdie, are partnering with Meow House Cat Rescue to create a themed cafe where customers can come for coffee and to spend time with furry felines.

The cat cafe phenomenon finally has swished its tail to Raleigh.

The Purr Cup Cafe, which has been scouting locations and raising money for two years, announced Monday it had found a location.

The cafe, which is owned by Sarah Newton and Arthur Hailey, has signed a lease for the corner of Prospect Avenue and South Saunders Street, heading into downtown Raleigh.

Cat cafes have become a national trend over the past couple years, making their way to the Triangle earlier this year with Cat Tales Cat Cafe on Franklin Street in Chapel Hill.

Sarah Newton, Arthur Hailey and Arthur’s daughter Birdie, who want to start Raleigh’s first cat cafe. Courtesy of Purr Cup Cafe

The setup is like most cafes, serving espressos and tea, but with a crew of cats there to have their ears scratched, their tummies rubbed (maybe), or to be generally standoffish. You know, the perks of cat ownership.

Typically the cafe partners with a local rescue group, which stocks the space with adoptable felines.

Purr Cup Cafe, which has held pop-up events in the past few years, has teamed up with Wake County cat rescue group Meow House Cat Rescue. The cafe announced its new location on its social media accounts. In its post, it said it should open later this year, possibly late summer or early fall.