Carrboro dining scene loses two restaurants this month

Carrboro gastropub Milltown closed unexpectedly after service Monday night, according to the restaurant’s Facebook page.

Owners Josh and Drew Wittman posted the news late Memorial Day on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

“We end not with regret but with so many great memories from so many fun times,” the brothers wrote. “And we hope that we’ve done well enough in our 15 years that each of you carries a fond memory of Milltown that will occasionally make you smile in the years that lie ahead.”

The closing of Milltown marks two significant Carrboro departures in the past two weeks, following the news of Crossties Bistro and Beer Garden’s closing. Crossties, located in a former train station, closed May 15.

Milltown opened in 2006 at 307 E. Main St., in Carrboro, serving the kind of pub food that historically pairs well with Belgian-style beers, particularly mussels and steak frites. It also served as a venue for live music and had a patio for drinking on those steamy North Carolina nights.

Surviving as a restaurant and bar for more than a decade, Milltown’s run is certainly beyond the norm, but in their farewell address, the Wittman brothers noted the changing tide in the Triangle dining scene, particularly where beer is concerned. They said they’re looking for a new owner to keep the Miltown space in the restaurant game.

“But with time, Carrboro and the towns around us have changed and increased their own food & beverage offerings, and the beer market has altered dramatically,” they said on Facebook. “We are ready to pass the torch to the next entrepreneur and are actively working with potential new owners of the building and business that will carry on and keep the location a cornerstone of Carrboro.”

Crossties is down the street from Milltown in a former train station. The restaurant, owned by restaurateur Drew Moore, originally opened as a barbecue concept three years ago, but shifted to a bistro and brewpub earlier this year.

Moore wrote on Facebook that he was closing Crossties to spend more time with family and simplify his ventures, which include The Station, Venable Rotisserie and Bistro and B-Side Lounge.