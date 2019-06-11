Summer beer garden will replace Tyler’s Taproom at Durham’s American Tobacco Campus

The American Tobacco Campus in Durham. The News & Observer

There’s a Tyler’s Taproom-sized hole in the heart of the American Tobacco Campus, but it will soon be filled with beer again.

A pop-up beer garden will spend the summer in the outdoor space formerly known as Tyler’s, bringing a handful of Rocky Mount breweries to the Bull City.

The beer garden, led by HopFly Brewing Co., will feature some of the breweries currently operating out of the Rocky Mount Mills development. HopFly be joined by Tarboro Brewing Co., Koi Pong Brewing and BDD Brewing.

Tyler’s Taproom closed its Durham location in April after 14 years on the American Tobacco Campus. The bar was popular with ATC workers and folks passing through for a Durham Bulls baseball game or a show at the Durham Performing Arts Center. Its absence narrowed the development’s drinking options.





Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News & Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The beer garden will open Friday, June 21, and initially will be open Thursday and Fridays from 4 to 9 p.m. and Saturdays from 1 to 9 p.m.

HopFly owner Cameron Schulz ran a similar pop-up last summer at Ninth Street Bakery in downtown Durham and said the company had been looking for another spot this year.

“It was the perfect confluence of events; the space came open and it was the perfect opportunity,” Schulz told The News & Observer.

Capitol Broadcasting Co. owns both the American Tobacco Campus and Rocky Mount Mills.

The beer garden will be outside, rain or shine, with bathrooms available. HopFly’s beers will occupy most of the taps, with the other breweries rotated throughout the summer. There will also be wine and cider options. Schulz said the pop-up will run through the summer, wrapping up near the end of the Durham Bulls season.

“We’re seeing this as something short-term, but you never know, there could be something more permanent down the road,” Schulz said.

Pop-ups have been a trend at the ATC over the last year, with the development using vacant spaces for month-long runs of various small restaurants and retail vendors.

This month, Oak City Fish & Chips is set up on Blackwell Street, and Bull City Mini, a miniature golf course, is expected to be open through the summer.