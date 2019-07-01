Give us an Al’s Burger Shack or else: Public demand forces a change to pub concept

Husband and wife Al and Mel Bowers opened Al’s Burger Shack in Chapel Hill in 2013, and it’s grown into a Franklin Street destination, serving burgers griddled in the roadside tradition, crispy crinkle cut fries and milkshakes made from Maple View ice cream. Courtesy of Al’s Burger Shack

In the end, the Al’s Burger Shack brand was just too strong.

Open only two months, Al’s Pub Shack will give in to popular demand and accept itself as the third Al’s Burger Shack.

Al’s Pub Shack, from owners Al and Melody Bowers, opened in April as a more traditional sit-down restaurant. The Pub Shack served a cheese plate and salads and fish and chips and a smoked pork sandwich. There was a burger on the menu, but it was not a burger shack burger. There was no Bobo Chili Cheeseburger, or rosemary seasoned crinkle cut fries.

The confusion became too much to bear, the owners declared Monday in a Facebook message.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News & Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“We thought it would pass, but the questions just kept coming,” the Bowers said in a Facebook post. “’Where are the rosemary fries?’ and ‘Can I order a Buddy Bite Kenny J with sweet potato fries?’”

Located in Chapel Hill’s Governors Village development, Al’s Pub Shack will be closed from July 1-7, reopening on July 8 as Al’s Burger Shack.

Last year, Al’s Burger Shack nabbed top burger in the country honors via Trip Advisor. The popular Chapel Hill burger company became famous for its Carolina-burger inspired Bobo Chilli Cheeseburger. There is also an Al’s location in Chapel Hill’s Southern Village.

When the Governors Village location opens next week, it will have a full bar, differing from the other locations, but the same Al’s Burger Shack menu. It is at 50050 Governors Village in Chapel Hill.