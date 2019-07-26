Two Triangle women hope their stories will add inspiration to a line of lip gloss

Cancer survivor hopes to shed light on importance of research Katie Mackin, a cancer survivor hopes to shed light on the importance of cancer research. Mackin is one of six survivors who won the chance to have a Salty Girl Beuaty lip gloss named in their honor. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Katie Mackin, a cancer survivor hopes to shed light on the importance of cancer research. Mackin is one of six survivors who won the chance to have a Salty Girl Beuaty lip gloss named in their honor.

Katie Mackin and her husband were doing all of the right steps in life. They bought a home, were starting a family and getting into the local Raleigh music scene. All of the typical things young couples do.

The next step in their journey was one that most 30-year-olds don’t take: cancer.

Mackin was about to turn 34 and her son was eight months old when her own coworkers broke the news to her that she had breast cancer.

Laila Roudsari, a Durham resident with a PhD in cancer research from Duke University, was only 28 when she got her breast cancer diagnosis.

Both women were younger than most doctors would even think to screen for the disease. And both women were just named two of SaltyGirl Beauty’s inspiring women from across the country. Their prize? They’re about to have shades of lip gloss named after them.

The contest

Sarah Kelly started SaltyGirl Beauty along with her sister, an oncology nurse, with the mission in mind of empowering women, especially those with or surviving cancer.

Kelly was eight months pregnant when she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

“You want some kind of control,” Kelly said, of being diagnosed with cancer. “It’s like, why did this happen to me?”

When she was going through chemotherapy after just giving birth, Kelly felt ugly, losing her hair and eyelashes.

Her sister brought her some lipstick to put on to make her feel more feminine.

It worked.

Soon after, she quit her corporate job in marketing and convinced her sister to open a business with her.

Their goal was to create makeup products that made women feel good, and that were actually good for them as well. The products are all clean and green, Kelly said.

At first, the sisters named their products after “badass” women in their lives. With their new line of lip glosses, they thought it was time to try something new.

They started a contest asking women from all over the country to share their stories of empowering other women, for an opportunity to showcase what they’ve done.

Six women, including Mackin and Roudsari, won the chance to have one of the new lip gloss shades named after them.

“Having this lip gloss is a symbol of me being able to inspire others,” Roudsari said.

Mackin’s story

It started as lower back pain, which was typical for a new mom picking up a baby all day long.

Since Mackin worked at an orthopedic clinic, she asked one of her colleagues to take a look. The worst possible situation in her mind was that she slipped a disc and would need surgery.

Instead, scans revealed that she had tumors lining her spine. Surgery was needed immediately to prevent paralysis.

After more tests, Mackin’s boss had to tell her that she had stage four metastatic breast cancer. Metastatic breast cancer starts in the breast and nearby lymph nodes, then spreads to other organs in the body.

It cannot be cured.

Katie Mackin, a cancer survivor, says her disease helped her focus on what is important in life. Mackin is one of six survivors who won the chance to have a Salty Girl Beuaty lip gloss named in their honor.

Her first thought was her son. He needed her to be there for him. She wanted to watch him grow up.

Mackin got the call during a snowstorm, when she was stuck inside the house for two days.

There was nothing to do but sit and wait.

“It was a vortex of emotions,” Mackin said. “There’s not really words to describe it.”

After undergoing reconstructive spine surgery, relearning how to walk, chemotherapy and radiation, Mackin is now stable.

Doctors will tell Mackin she’s healthy, but they’ll never tell her she’s cancer-free. It’s a disease that will be with her forever.

She goes back to the doctor every three months for more scans.

“Here I am about a year and a half later working full time, raising a family and living as normal of a life as I can.”

Mackin calls herself a “cancer thriver.” She says the term “cancer survivor” implies that she gets to be done with the disease, which is not the case.

Roudsari’s story

Roudsari dedicated years of her life to cancer. She learned about it in classes, she read about it in textbooks and she researched it in labs.

Then, when she was 28 years old, cancer became personal. It was no longer just her job, it was in her body.

After finding a mass in her breast at her annual gynecology exam, Roudsari was worried. She knew there was a chance that the mass was cancer.

She went to an imaging center to get tests done, and was nonchalantly told she didn’t have cancer.

The radiologist quickly waved her on, saying she hadn’t seen anything in Roudsari’s breast.

But Roudsari knew better. Given her background, she knew that a mass in her breast was not nothing.

She pushed her way into an another appointment for a second opinion. This time, they told her she had stage two breast cancer.

Roudsari’s heart dropped, because she knew what she was getting into. She knew the months of chemo and radiation that were ahead. She knew there would be surgery. And she knew that the statistics were grim.

Most of the people in her life couldn’t understand her, they didn’t know what it was like to be so young and diagnosed with a disease like cancer.

Laila Roudsari, a cancer researcher and Durham resident, was diagnosed with breast cancer at the age of 28. Laura Brummett

The hardest part was losing her long, full hair. Her hair was special. It was important to how she saw herself and her self-esteem.

She cut her hair short, preparing for what was to come.

But still, when Roudsari’s dad finally shaved her head, she sobbed the entire time.

For weeks she couldn’t look into a mirror. She lost her eyelashes and all of her fingernails.

Scrolling through her social media pages while stuck in her apartment, Roudsari found that some women embraced their baldness. Instead of wearing wigs or scarves, they confidently rocked their bald heads.

Inspired, Roudsari began to do the same. She started actually wearing cute outfits again, and going out in public without covering her head, and without thinking twice.

From then on, it was just about getting through it.

On the day she rang the bell at her last day of chemo, she cried happy tears. She had made it.

Empowering others

For Mackin, the most important part of winning the contest was knowing that she would be able to shed light on metastatic breast cancer.

“I think it has the ability to inspire other people living with cancer,” Mackin said of her own story. “People hear cancer and automatically assume you’re dying tomorrow.”

Most funding and research goes to early stage cancer, Mackin said.

She’s joined online support communities that advocate for more attention to metastatic research.

Roudsari turned to social media to find other people like her. She started a blog to share her own knowledge with other women in similar situations.

She knew that her vast knowledge of the disease was not common for most people diagnosed with cancer. For Roudsari, being able to help other women cope with what they were going through by explaining the science aspects of cancer kept her going.

Both women emphasized that breast cancer was not just about wearing pink ribbons.

It’s a rough disease that takes a toll on your body. They want people to understand that it’s not pretty. It’s not women coming together to celebrate. It’s about fighting a life-threatening disease.

Through the contest, Mackin and Roudsari hope to share their experiences and their messages with other women like them.

Their lip glosses, the Laila and the Katherine, will be available for purchase on SaltyGirl Beauty’s website starting July 29.