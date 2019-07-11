Downtown Raleigh just got a double shot of new coffee shops

The best barista in the country works in Durham Video: Kyle Ramage of the Durham-based coffee equipment company Mahlkonig USA recently won the 2017 U.S. Barista Championship in Seattle. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Video: Kyle Ramage of the Durham-based coffee equipment company Mahlkonig USA recently won the 2017 U.S. Barista Championship in Seattle.

Downtown Raleigh got a jolt of high quality caffeine this week as two popular coffee shops opened new locations.

Black & White Coffee Roasters out of Wake Forest is now running the coffee counter at the Videri Chocolate Factory. Black & White was founded by U.S. Barista champions Lem Butler and Kyle Ramage two years ago. Its coffees are served at several Triangle coffee shops, but the Videri cafe will make it more accessible than ever.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News & Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

For years, the Videri Chocolate Factory on Davie Street has operated one of Raleigh’s hidden gem coffee shops, serving beans from some of the top roasters in the South and beyond, including Black & White.

Black & White took over the Videri shop on Saturday, July 6.

BREW Coffee Bar just took over the coffee counter at the Poyner YMCA on Fayetteville Street, joining Black & White Coffee Roasters in adding two new coffee shops to downtown Raleigh. Drew Jackson jdjackson@newsobserver.com

Over on Fayetteville Street, BREW Coffee Bar has taken over the coffee shop at the Poyner YMCA. Previously, Benelux operated the ground floor gym cafe, but pulled out earlier this summer. BREW opened the new shop Monday, July 8.

There are multiple BREW locations around the Triangle, with more on the way. BREW has a shop in Seaboard Station, downtown Cary and now downtown Raleigh. The company, owned by husband and wife Mike and Cindy Sholar, is also building new shops in the redeveloped Gateway Plaza and the McNeill Pointe shopping center on Wake Forest Road.

Both new spots are selling pastries and breads from Andrew Ullom’s Union Special Bread, which is nearing completion in Gateway Plaza after months of Friday morning pop-ups at Videri.