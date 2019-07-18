A new BurgerFi is opening in Cary, just ahead of Shake Shack’s Triangle debut

Hold the pickle, hold the lettuce in hamburger eating contest Community heroes and professional eaters participate in the Community Heroes Hamburger Eating Championship and the World Hamburger Eating Championship, hosted by Hwy 55 Burgers Shakes & Fries and All Pro Eating, at Crabtree Valley Mall on Saturday Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Community heroes and professional eaters participate in the Community Heroes Hamburger Eating Championship and the World Hamburger Eating Championship, hosted by Hwy 55 Burgers Shakes & Fries and All Pro Eating, at Crabtree Valley Mall on Saturday

The Cary burger war is heating up.

Fast casual chain BurgerFi announced Thursday it will open a new Cary location before the end of the month. The new BurgerFi will be at 2001 Walnut St. in the Cary Crossroads Plaza shopping center. It is slated to open July 29.

This will mark the company’s third Triangle location, all in Wake County, with spots in Raleigh off Wake Forest Road and in the Cary Arboretum along Interstate 40.

“As firm believers in the BurgerFi brand, we are thrilled to be expanding our better burger offerings throughout the Cary community,” said franchisee Kevin Bullard in a release. “There’s currently no other better burger restaurant in Crossroads Plaza, so we look forward to filling that void and becoming a community favorite.”

The company said it plans to open 20 new locations nationwide this year, bringing the total number restaurants to well over 100. Bullard also owns the two existing Triangle BurgerFi locations.

BurgerFi has become a competitive upscale burger option in the Triangle, going up against the likes of Five Guys, Freddy’s and Steak ‘n Shake.

Earlier this year, burger phenomenon Shake Shack announced it would open its first Triangle location in Cary’s Waverly Place shopping center.