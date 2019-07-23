Here’s what’s replacing The Bagel Bar in Chapel Hill. (Bagels stay in the picture.)

Deli Edison

Chapel Hill’s bagel torch has been passed.

The former Bagel Bar space will soon reopen as Deli Edison, a new deli counter and gourmet market. But don’t worry, bagels are still in the picture.

Deli Edison is the latest project from Sam Suchoff, owner of Lady Edison hams, as well as the pork-centric restaurant The Pig and around the corner watering hole, The Neighborhood Bar. Suchoff’s Lady Edison brand is best known for its country hams, but makes other artisanal pork products like chorizo, sopressata and even hot dogs. With Deli Edison, Suchoff said he’s adding a new venue for his hams and charcuterie, but is keeping alive one of Chapel Hill’s favorite bagel stops.

“We’ll keep on doing bagels; there’s a great reputation (for the Bagel Bar) in the area, but we’re going to expand the deli experience,” Suchoff said. “Since I’m going through all this pork and charcuterie, it seemed like a no brainer to open a deli.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News & Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

While on the phone, Suchoff was in the middle of smoking 100 pounds of Lady Edison hot dogs, a weekly batch sold at the Carrboro Farmer’s Market, Weaver Street Market and to food trucks.

The Bagel Bar closed earlier this summer after a six-year run in the Cedar Falls Courtyard shopping center off of Weaver Dairy Road. Owners Jonathan Collins and Pate Karra had taken over the former Bagels on the Hill shop and turned it into one of the Triangle’s most popular spots for bagels. In 2016 they opened a second Bagel Bar location in downtown Durham, but it closed earlier this year.

With The Pig and The Neighborhood Bar also in the same shopping center as The Bagel Bar, Suchoff said he jumped at the space when he heard it was for sale.

“All these places fell in place kind of serendipitously,” Suchoff said. “We felt like it would be silly not to continue doing bagels since most of the equipment was geared up for bagels.”

Deli Edison is shooting for a mid-September opening, Suchoff said, but renovations are underway, as is recipe testing. Expect a lineup of classic bagel varieties, plus sandwiches and eventually slices of rectangular Roman-style pizza. A soft-serve ice cream machine will be added, as will some retail shelves stocked with things like imported olives, maple syrup, tinned Spanish seafood and other fine goods. A deli counter can cut meats to order and there will be a grab and go refrigerator for take-home dinners, Suchoff said.

“This is not a fancy sandwich shop,” Suchoff said. “I’ve always been more attracted to the fast casual kind of dining, but done with the best ingredients I can.”

Deli Edison is already active on Instagram, posting regular updates on the restaurant’s progress and future offerings. Their website will be deliedison.com.