Bond Brothers to get experimental with second location in Cary. That means more beer.

NC Vacations: Beer lovers VIDEO: Touring breweries and bottle shops in Wilmington, N.C. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK VIDEO: Touring breweries and bottle shops in Wilmington, N.C.

Boozy, barrel-aged stouts, more taps and double the beer. That’s the plan for Cary’s Bond Brothers Beer Company as the popular brewery readies a second location.

In three years, Bond Brothers has grown into one of the state’s most acclaimed breweries, attracting national attention with a USA Today “Best New Brewery” nod and an often-packed barroom in downtown Cary. For about a year, the brewery has been using warehouse space at 602 East Chatham Street in Cary, but now they’re ready to make it their own.

“The main point is having the ability to keep more beer cold, which means we can make more total beer,” said Bond Brothers head brewer Whit Baker. “The whole idea of this project is to make sure we could have more cold storage.”

Bond Brothers is named for co-owners Jay and Jeremy Bond and includes head brewer Baker and partner Andy Schnitzer. The brewery opened its taproom in 2017 and has developed a reputation for high quality sours, as well as its IPAs and Belgian-style offerings.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News & Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Baker said the new space, dubbed Eastside, will do four things. There will be a barrel room of beer aging in former bourbon, cognac, rum and wine barrels, then a cooler room for storing beer, a new taproom and some office space. With less than a mile separating the two taprooms, Baker said they’ll play different roles.

“This place is going to have more specialty products, an outlet to experiment with wacky stuff,” Baker said.

That wacky stuff might include pouring beer from a tap straight out of a barrel, perhaps a pilsner that takes five minutes to pour, as is the German way, or experimental varieties of beer and barrels.

“It’s going to be more eclectic,” Baker said. “We can make beers specifically for our east or west side.”

Adding a second taproom will free up space at the original location, Baker said, which means expanding Bond’s sour program. Baker said the Bond Brothers original location will add two taps pouring straight out of the large foeder tanks aging the beer.

“There’s a push for more sour beers on tap,” Baker said.

The second Bond Brothers location will start housing beer later this year, which will expand the brewery’s production. But don’t head there just yet, Baker said the taproom part likely won’t open until the first part of next year.

In the meantime, Baker and Schnitzer are in the middle of opening a new project in downtown Raleigh. The partners are taking over the former Standard Food location, rebranding as Standard Beer and Food. The new concept aims to focus on the marriage between beer and food in a new way, and is slated to open later this year.