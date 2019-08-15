The Jonas Brothers played in Raleigh. But a surprise proposal nearly stole the show.

A surprise proposal onstage during The Jonas Brothers concert in Raleigh Brittney Overstreet of Charlotte was surprised when The Jonas Brothers called her up on stage during their Raleigh concert. When boyfriend Dylan Goyer was also invited up, he dropped to a knee and proposed. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Brittney Overstreet of Charlotte was surprised when The Jonas Brothers called her up on stage during their Raleigh concert. When boyfriend Dylan Goyer was also invited up, he dropped to a knee and proposed.

Brittney Overstreet stood in the spotlight at PNC Arena, still stunned and a little confused. She had been plucked from the audience to join the Jonas Brothers on stage at Wednesday night’s concert and had just hugged each of the three brothers.

But her boyfriend, Dylan Goyer, who had been standing with her in the pit, was nowhere to be found.

“I was like, ‘What is happening?’” Overstreet said. “Where is Dylan?”

Overstreet looked around the packed arena. Then the screams started in the audience, building louder and louder to where anything said over the microphone could barely be heard. Goyer stepped out from backstage.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News & Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Only then did it hit her. He was going to propose.

“I see you met my friends,” Goyer said, gesturing at the thousands of people.

What happened next became one of the most viral moments of what became an epic concert — the fifth stop in the highly anticipated Happiness Begins Tour.

Already, fans were swooning. The Jonas Brothers were back together for their first North American tour in a decade. And at least one of their famous wives was in attendance: “Game of Thrones” star Sophie Turner. (She’s married to Joe and played Sansa Stark, “Queen of the North,” on the popular HBO series.)

But a proposal in the middle of the show, with the assistance of one of the biggest pop groups in the world? Well, fans — and social media — basically lost their minds.

Brittney Overstreet and Dylan Goyer recounted their crazy proposal story in a joint phone interview Thursday with The News & Observer.

SHARE COPY LINK Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner, who played the character "Sansa Stark", attended the Raleigh concert of husband Joe Jonas and The Jonas Brothers Wednesday night, Aug. 15, 2019. (No Audio)

A love story

Overstreet, 29, and Goyer, 23, met in February 2018 at the Concord church where Overstreet works. They soon realized they had a good thing together.

“I felt like he was very special from the beginning,” Overstreet said.

Overstreet loves that Goyer is both strong and caring. He always helps others without asking for any recognition. And, she said, he was “intentional” about their relationship.

Dylan Goyer and Brittney Overstreet have been dating since February 2018. Goyer proposed to Overstreet on stage at the Jonas Brothers concert Aug. 15, 2019, in Raleigh, North Carolina. Courtesy of Brittney Overstreet

“He’s one to stick around,” Overstreet said.

Goyer similarly gushed over his new fiance.

“Everything,” Goyer says, explaining what he loves about her. “That’s the short answer. She’s stubborn as all get out, but she makes me better. She helped me grow where I needed it the most.”

She lives in Concord and works with her church’s children’s ministry. He grew up in Charlotte but now lives in Raleigh, where he is an engineer. They enjoy eating out but also staying in and watching “The Office.” Marriage has been discussed, as was the nature of a proposal.

He told her he wanted to propose by the end of the year so she could start looking at rings.

She said she didn’t care how he proposed, but she wanted it to be a surprise.

“I had no idea it would be at the Jonas Brothers concert. On stage, with the Jonas Brothers,” she said.

Dylan Goyer of Raleigh proposes to Brittney Overstreet of Concord at the Jonas Brothers concert Aug. 14, 2019, in Raleigh, North Carolina. Courtesy of Brittney Overstreet

Proposal at a Jonas Brothers concert

Months ago, Goyer surprised Overstreet with the news that they would be seeing the Jonas Brothers in Raleigh. As a fan of the boy band from their early days, Overstreet was pretty excited.

Meanwhile, Goyer started figuring out whether he could really pull off a proposal at the concert, and even better, on stage. Through persistence and some lucky connections, a plan started to form.

First, the couple was told that their tickets would be upgraded from seats in the arena to standing room on the floor near the stage.

“This is normal,” Overstreet was told. “We do this randomly.”

Unbeknownst to her, Goyer was going over in his head what he’d say to Overstreet. He admits he was nervous until the moment he stepped on stage.

“I was trying to figure out what I could say that wasn’t too corny,” he said.

After the band sang “Come Back,” Goyer told Overstreet he was going to the restroom, but instead went backstage. After the band sang “When You Look Me in the Eyes,” Overstreet was called on stage.

Nick Jonas and Joe Jonas chatted with her, asking how long she and Goyer had been together. Then Nick Jonas asked about Goyer’s whereabouts, and Goyer appeared.

He handed the microphone to Joe Jonas — as one does — got down on his right knee and pulled out a ring from a jewelry box.

Overstreet said yes. Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas cheered, pumping their arms in the air as if they’d scored a touchdown. Kevin Jonas admired the ring and showed Overstreet’s hand to the audience. Champagne was brought out.

“It was so exciting to have them excited for us,” Overstreet said. “We’re just grateful that they allowed that to happen during their show. A very special moment.”

And while thousands of people cheered in the audience, and even more did so on social media, the proposal felt truly special, Overstreet and Goyer said.

“It felt very intimate,” Goyer said. “It felt like the two of us out there.”