Coronato Pizza opens this week as the Triangle’s first Roman-style pizzeria

Stacey Sprenz

The Triangle will get its first taste of Roman-style pizzas this week, as chef-owned Coronato Pizza opens in Carrboro.

The long-awaited first restaurant from chef Teddy Diggs serves up the ultimate in thin crust pizzas. Coronato specializes in a style of Roman pizza with cracker-thin crusts topped with the classics. The new pizza shop will open Thursday, Aug. 22.

Diggs was the longtime chef of Chapel Hill fine dining institution Il Palio, but announced his departure last summer to open Coronato. Over the past year, he’s been testing and previewing his brand of pizza around the Triangle while the restaurant was built.

Coronato will be one of the first businesses to open in Carrboro’s new South Green shopping center, located at 101 Two Hills Road, just off of South Greensboro Street in Carrboro.

This will be the first Roman-style thin crust pizza served in the Triangle, a style Diggs said he fell in love with eating his way through Rome.

“This will be a very modern Roman eatery where pretty much anything goes,” Diggs said in an interview last summer when announcing Coronato.

The new pizzeria is fueled by a 750 degree oven, which cranks out pies in moments. Though the crust is new, the menu will feel familiar to pizza lovers, with favorite toppings like pepperoni and basil and cheese, plus some adventures like mortadella and pistachios and another with potato, garlic, lemon and rosemary. The toppings menu is studded with indulgences, like burrata cheese and white sturgeon caviar.

Other bites include a snack menu with fava bean falafel, a version of fries styled after cacio e pepe, a classic Roman pasta, fried suppli, lamb meatballs and a dish of melon, cured Italian ham and wildflower honey.

For drinks, it’s North Carolina craft beer, local cider and Italian sparkling wine on tap and a short, pizza-friendly wine list of reds and whites.

On the dessert menu, amidst seasonal fruit salad and the requisite tiramisu, is a chance to try those Willy Wonka dreams. There’s a Videri chocolate bar on the menu that could be wrapped in gold leaf. If it is, you get a free pizza. If not, no great loss, you do have a bar of chocolate after all.

Coronato will open its doors Thursday, Aug. 22, and server dinner Tuesday through Saturday from 5 to 10 p.m. and lunch and dinner Sunday from noon to 9 p.m. Coronato is closed on Mondays. Take out will begin on Thursday, Aug. 29.

For more information, visit coronatopizza.com or call 919-240-4804.