Franklin Street loses a pizzeria — Midici doesn’t reopen after all

There’s a bit of breathing room in the crowded Chapel Hill pizza scene following the closing of a Franklin Street pizzeria.

After a little more than a year, Midici has closed its doors and a sign hangs in the window announcing that the space is available to lease. The restaurant had papered over its windows near the end of the UNC school year, but assured passersby it was completing renovations and would reopen.

It never did.

Franklin Street has been plagued with closings over the past couple of years, with new restaurants struggling to make it to year two or three. The popular Hops Burger Bar was the most recent closing, shutting down its Chapel HIll location earlier this summer.

Midici occupied the space under hyper-popular bar Top of the Hill and served wood-fired Neapolitan-style pizzas in an expansive dining room. The company is headquartered in California and has locations coast to coast. The Chapel Hill spot was the only North Carolina Midici.

With the restaurant’s closing, there’s no shortage of great pizza options on Franklin Street or a few steps off. Across the street there’s Lotsa Stone Fired Pizza, further down is Chapel Hill institution Italian Pizzeria III and over in Carrboro is upscale pick Pizzeria Mercato.