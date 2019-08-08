Cary’s Wegman’s-anchored development adds a new Italian restaurant

Italian restaurant Colletta will join the massive Fenton development in Cary, slated to open in 2021. Colletta

Cary’s massive Fenton development has snagged another glitzy restaurant, despite being years away from opening.

Italian restaurant Colletta will join the $850 million project, eyeing an opening in 2021. Colletta is part of the Charleston-based Indigo Road Hospitality Group, which recently opened locations of O-Ku Sushi and Oak Steakhouse in The Dillon building in downtown Raleigh.

Colletta said it expects to open in 2021.

“When looking for a location in the Triangle, Fenton stood out, not only because of its convenience to both office buildings and residential communities, but because of its focus on growing the culinary scene in Cary,” said Steve Palmer, managing partner of the Indigo Road Hospitality Group in a news release. “Colletta is meant to be a restaurant where you can grab a quick lunch during the workday or a family-style dinner with friends, and we look forward to offering those experiences to Cary residents and visitors.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News & Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Colletta is the third restaurant to attach itself to Fenton, a sprawling, mixed-use development project destined for 92 acres of undeveloped land near the WakeMed Soccer Park. The other two are Tex-Mex chain Superica and a new steakhouse from celebrated Triangle chef Scott Crawford called Crawford Brothers Steakhouse.

The original Colletta was opened in Alpharetta, Ga, about 30 miles north of Atlanta.

The restaurant will serve lunch and dinner, with antipasti classics like burrata and prosciutto, as well as varieties of pizza, pasta and larger entrees. Lunch adds sandwich and salad options.

Fenton will be anchored by a new Wegman’s grocery store. The project has yet to break ground, but the Town of Cary’s development office said the ownership group expects to begin grading later this year.

Listen to our daily briefing:

Fenton is owned by South Carolina developer Columbia Development and Hines Realty, which came on as an investor in May, according to a press release.

“The Indigo Road is a proven regional operator with an exemplary roster of restaurant concepts, and we’re thrilled to work with their team to expand the Colletta brand in the Cary market,” said Abbitt Goodwin, principal with Columbia Development. “Colletta Cary will not only join its fellow Indigo Road concepts in bringing quality, chef-driven cuisine to diners across the southeast, but will also contribute to the growth of Cary as a culinary destination alongside its neighbors at Fenton.”

Fenton received Town of Cary approval last October, but the project has made little progress since then. Eventually, Fenton plans more than 1 million square feet of office space, nearly half a million square feet of retail and restaurants and a new hotel.