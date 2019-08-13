Fore! Drive Shack, the 3-story driving range bar, will open next week in Raleigh.

Drive Shack

Golf is just a bar game at the new Drive Shack.

That’s not a slogan but a business model for the new driving range bar holding its grand opening next week near PNC Arena.

Drive Shack uses augmented reality technology to turn a traditional driving range idea into something of a real life video game. Players sock balls as far as they can, or as precisely as possible at targets around the course, with distance and accuracy tracked by Doppler sensors and displayed on video screens. Essentially, there’s more to aim at than the range cart.

The Raleigh Drive Shack opens Friday, Aug. 23, just inside the western edge of the Beltline, offering a state-of-the-art driving range, a full bar and restaurant, plus arcade games and more than 300 TVs.

Drive Shack is fairly massive, the whole facility sprawling 65,000 square feet, with the main attraction driving range featuring 96 private bays stacked three levels high. There’s also a rooftop bar.

Raleigh’s Drive Shack will be the company’s second location, following the original in Orlando, with two more coming this year in Richmond and West Palm Beach, Florida. The concept aims to make things rough for industry leader Topgolf, which popularized the bar and driving range model nearly two decades ago.

Drive Shack is more of an alternative to bowling than a venue to iron out your slice. The lineup of games includes “Shackjack” a kind of golf Blackjack, a version of H-O-R-S-E with the word “Shack” subbed in, and another where golfers must use their golf game to free the Drive Shack Princess from a legion of virtual spider monsters.

For golfers looking for a bit more realism in the augmented reality, Drive Shack has five virtual courses mapped out.

The restaurant and bar side of Drive Shack will serve craft beer, a few cocktail creations such as a lavender margarita and green Bloody Mary, plus spiked seltzers and wine in a can. The food menu includes burgers, Korean fried chicken, and mushroom and truffle flatbreads.

The rates for a round at the new Drive Shack vary, with daytime prices ranging from $10 to $15 per person, per hour. After 5 p.m., all bays are $50 per hour, for up to six people.