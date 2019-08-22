One of Raleigh’s most anticipated restaurants, Scott Crawford’s Jolie, opens this weekend

Break out the bubbly, Jolie is making its debut this weekend.

Scott Crawford’s new French bistro Jolie will open Friday, Aug. 23 after a year-long build out. The Person Street restaurant is next door to the Raleigh chef’s other establishment, Crawford & Son, a former News & Observer restaurant of the year.

For Jolie, Crawford named Raleigh native and longtime Charleston, South Carolina, chef Madison Tessener as chef de cuisine, overseeing the kitchen on a nightly basis. Tesner’s career has included stops at some of Charleston’s best restaurants, including FIG, McCrady’s Tavern and Chez Nous.

The new restaurant is named for Crawford’s daughter and inspired by a family trip to Paris, Crawford said last year in an interview.

Jolie was first announced in June 2018 and at the time Crawford expected to be open by the end of the year. Construction was delayed and later derailed by a question of whether Jolie’s rooftop would be too loud for the Person Street corridor.

“We believe this classic French restaurant experience is essential to a thriving neighborhood,” Crawford said in a release. “Here, we’ll revisit time-honored French dishes from our classical training, and modernize using new techniques, too. This is a very personal project for me; every single detail – of the food, the drinks, the design and the service – have meaning to us.”

With Jolie, Crawford aims to create a modern bistro, serving French classics to a new generation. The dining room is done up in white and gold, with a white marble bar and light flooding in from Person Street. Nearly half restaurant’s seating will be on a newly built rooftop, or as Jolie calls it, “Le rooftop.”

The menu features small plates of cheesy gougeres, escargot, and duck rillettes served with duck fat fried potato chips. On the opening menu there’s also versions of French onion soup and crab salad, and larger plates like trout almondine, veal cheek bourguignon, and the bistro staple steak frites.

The wine list is almost exclusively French and the beer options include a collaboration with Raleigh’s Brewery Bhavana called the Jolie Saison.

Jolie will be open Tuesday through Saturday. The restaurant is now taking reservations online.