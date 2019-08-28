National beverage giant Constellation Brands buys minority stake in Durham Distillery

Go inside Durham Distillery, makers of Conniption Gin Durham Distillery's Conniption gin hit the shelves on Durham and Wake county ABC stores in 2015. Go inside the company's craft distillery. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Durham Distillery's Conniption gin hit the shelves on Durham and Wake county ABC stores in 2015. Go inside the company's craft distillery.

North Carolina’s growing craft spirits industry has attracted the attention of one of the nation’s largest alcohol companies.

Beverage conglomerate Constellation Brands has purchased a minority stake in Durham Distillery, makers of the award-winning Conniption gin.

Constellation is a Fortune 500 company that also includes brands like Svedka Vodka, High West Distillery, large wine producers Woodbridge and Meiomi, and Mexican beers Modelo and Corona. In 2015, it paid a reported $1 billion for California craft brewery Ballast Point.

Durham Distillery is owned by husband and wife Melissa and Lee Katrincic, who founded the company in 2013. The distillery is best known for its pair of Conniption gins, an American dry and a navy strength, and in the last year has started canning cocktails.

When North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper signed this year’s bill expanding the state’s liquor laws, Durham Distillery was the first to announce plans for a cocktail bar.

“We set out to create a world-class gin brand ... and view this investment by Constellation as recognition that we have what it takes to lead in our category, and as the critical next step towards Conniption Gins’ growth,” said Melissa Katrincic in a release.