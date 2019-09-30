Raleigh Beer Garden wants a new world record: most taps from a single NC brewery

Raleigh Beer Garden is going for a new world record for the largest tap takeover. On Oct. 19, 175 Wicked Weed beers will be on tap. tlong@newsobserver.com

The Raleigh Beer Garden is going for the triple crown of beer records.

The Glenwood South bar already holds the Guinness World Records for most different beer brands on tap and most varieties of beer. On Saturday, Oct. 19, the beer garden will try to collect a third: largest tap takeover.

Asheville brewery Wicked Weed will supply the beer for the record-breaking attempt. Raleigh Beer Garden currently has 386 draft lines, and 175 of those will be Wicked Weed. That means practically every beer the company has made over the last six years, including mainstays, rarities and vintage kegs.

“We are extremely excited to partner with Raleigh Beer Garden to showcase our full portfolio of beers and bring the Asheville brewpub experience to the Raleigh market,” said Justin Crouch, sales director for Wicked Weed in a release. “At Wicked Weed, we have always prided ourselves on our ability to make great beers across all styles. This event will display over 165 unique brands, including flagships, brewpub favorites, rare verticals and brand new offerings.”

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

In Wicked Weed’s nearly seven years of brewing, the brewery has produced roughly 700 different beers, Crouch said in the release.

“Years of holding back kegs of brands that may never be made again,” Crouch said of what to expect on draft. “We are proud to be able to offer this many unique beers and share that in one space.”

For the Oct. 19 event, Raleigh Beer Garden will be closed to the public from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with the record attempt operating as a ticketed event. General admission tickets are $50, and VIP tickets are $100, which adds rooftop access to a interview session with Wicked Weed founders, plus 12 rare beers.

“While Raleigh Beer Garden already holds one Guinness World Record, we cannot wait to claim yet another,” says Raleigh Beer Garden owner Niall Hanley in the news release.

Organizers said proceeds from ticket sales will go to Hops for Hope, a beer-centric charity that raises money for Children’s Flight of Hope, a non-profit that provides air transport for children requiring special medical care.

To purchase tickets, visit theraleighbeergarden.com/events.

LISTEN TO OUR DAILY BRIEFING: Here's how to listen to our Daily Briefing on your favorite smart speakers and podcast playlists.