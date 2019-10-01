Rise is done with doughnuts at some of its locations

Cheerwine Icing doughnuts at Rise-Carrboro on Tuesday, February 23, 2016 clowenst@newsobserver.com

We’re in the last days of doughnuts at some Rise locations.

The Durham-based biscuit and doughnut chain has been moving away from the sweet stuff since spring, as the company changed its name to Rise Southern Biscuits and Righteous Chicken. This week, three Rise locations are discontinuing doughnuts altogether, furthering an embrace of biscuits and sandwiches.

Starting Thursday, Oct. 3, Rise locations in downtown Durham, Southpoint in Durham and in Carrboro will cut out doughnuts. The new menu focuses on the savory side of breakfast, with biscuit sandwiches, many featuring a boneless piece of fried chicken. There are a few sweet biscuits, with blueberries, strawberries or cinnamon, but no doughnuts to be found. There is a new build your own biscuit section of the menu.

The south Durham Rise location taped a sign on the door last week about the end of doughnuts, cushioning the blow for fans of the company’s popular maple bacon and creme brulee creations. A rise spokesman said doughnuts will be available until Thursday, when the new menu is unveiled. The three locations between Durham and Carrboro are owned by Rise founder Tom Ferguson.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The company has seven franchise locations elsewhere in North Carolina and more in five other states.

Starting in April, Rise announced it was downplaying doughnuts on its menu. More recently it opened a location in Asheville that never had doughnuts on the menu, the company said.

While doughnuts are done, the new Durham and Carrboro menu will feature chicken sandwiches on potato rolls and a lineup of sides, including fried okra, cheese grits and mac and cheese.