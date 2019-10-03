National Taco Day is Friday. Here’s where you’ll find the specials in the Triangle.

SHARE COPY LINK

The warm embrace of a tortilla, filled with richness and brightness, spice and crunch, what is a taco but a hug?

It’ll be easier to feel the love on Friday, Oct. 4 for National Taco Day, as a number of restaurants roll out specials and deals for one of the world’s most beloved foods.

Here are the specials and deals we’ve found so far:

▪ 13 Tacos & Tap (Located at 10511 Shadowlawn Drive in Raleigh) Featuring a special chile rellano tacos, stuffed with beef and chorizo and charred pork tenderloin tacos with nopales pico de gallo.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

▪ Bartaco: Running an off-menu special, a Oaxacan-spiced chicken taco.

▪ Chronic Tacos: Look for a code word announced on social media to get one free chicken, al pastor, carnitas or Beyond Beef taco.

▪ Chuy’s: Offering $1 crispy beef tacos and $1 “floaters” added to any drink. Customers who dress up as a taco can eat for free.

▪ Taco Bell: Offering two crunchy tacos and two Doritos Locos tacos for $5.

▪ Tijuana Flats: Offering two tacos, chips and a drink for $5.99 Oct. 4-6. Get a beer for $2 more.

Also consider celebrating at one of the Triangle’s independent restaurants, including Cento and Gallo Pelon, Chido Taco, Gonza Tacos y Tequila, Taqueria El Toro, Nuvotaco, Taquiria El Vaquita and others.