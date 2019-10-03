Food & Drink
National Taco Day is Friday. Here’s where you’ll find the specials in the Triangle.
The warm embrace of a tortilla, filled with richness and brightness, spice and crunch, what is a taco but a hug?
It’ll be easier to feel the love on Friday, Oct. 4 for National Taco Day, as a number of restaurants roll out specials and deals for one of the world’s most beloved foods.
Here are the specials and deals we’ve found so far:
▪ 13 Tacos & Tap (Located at 10511 Shadowlawn Drive in Raleigh) Featuring a special chile rellano tacos, stuffed with beef and chorizo and charred pork tenderloin tacos with nopales pico de gallo.
▪ Bartaco: Running an off-menu special, a Oaxacan-spiced chicken taco.
▪ Chronic Tacos: Look for a code word announced on social media to get one free chicken, al pastor, carnitas or Beyond Beef taco.
▪ Chuy’s: Offering $1 crispy beef tacos and $1 “floaters” added to any drink. Customers who dress up as a taco can eat for free.
▪ Taco Bell: Offering two crunchy tacos and two Doritos Locos tacos for $5.
▪ Tijuana Flats: Offering two tacos, chips and a drink for $5.99 Oct. 4-6. Get a beer for $2 more.
Also consider celebrating at one of the Triangle’s independent restaurants, including Cento and Gallo Pelon, Chido Taco, Gonza Tacos y Tequila, Taqueria El Toro, Nuvotaco, Taquiria El Vaquita and others.
