Food & Drink
14 of our favorite vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free restaurants in the Triangle
This month’s Share Plates column is inspired by a request from reader Serena B.: the timely issue of vegan options and other special dietary needs.
This list includes a few of my personal favorites, and only represents the tip of the iceberg lettuce (sorry, couldn’t resist!).
Menus with vegan, vegetarian and/or gluten-free dishes clearly marked have become a common sight, and a growing number of chefs and restaurant owners will cater to special dietary needs on request (Better still, advance notice).
And of course there are the old standbys for vegetarians and vegans: Indian and Middle Eastern restaurants.
I’d like to thank my vegan colleague, photographer extraordinaire Juli Leonard, for her contributions to the list.
Bida Manda
222 S. Blount St., Raleigh
919-829-9999 or bidamanda.com
Entire menu is dairy-free (thanks to Serena B. for this one)
Cape Fear Seafood Co.
832 Springfield Commons Drive, Raleigh
984-242-4600 or capefearseafoodcompany.com
Gluten-free menu available
Earth to Us
1720 Guess Road, Suite 18, Durham
919-908-1000 or earthtouskitchen.com
Entirely vegan menu
The Fiction Kitchen
428 S. Dawson St., Raleigh
919-831-4177 or thefictionkitchen.com
Menu is entirely vegetarian, mostly vegan
Fresh Levant Bistro
8450 Honeycutt Road, Suite 106 Raleigh
984-200-3999 or freshlevant.com
Entire menu is gluten-free
Goorsha
910 W. Main St., Durham
919-588-4660 or goorshadurham.com
Ethiopian restaurant with a separate section dedicated to vegan dishes
Living Kitchen
201 S Elliott Road, Chapel Hill
919-535-9191 or livingkitchen.com, instagram.com/living_kitchen_chill/
Entirely vegan, mostly raw menu
Parizade
2200 W. Main St., Durham
919-286-9712
Vegan and gluten-free dishes marked on Mediterranean-inspired menu
Sosta Cafe
130 E. Davie St., Raleigh
919-833-1006 or sostacafe.com
Sandwiches and salads, more than half of which are (or can be made) vegan or vegetarian
Soul Cocina
306 W Franklin St., in Blue Dogwood Public Market, Chapel Hill
919-559-0255 or soulcocinatriangle.com
Latin-inspired menu, entirely vegetarian and gluten-free
Soul Good Vegan Cafe
4125 Durham Chapel Hill Blvd., Durham
984-219-6050
Entirely vegan menu
Vegan Community Kitchen
803 E. Williams St., Apex
919-372-5027 or vegancommunitykitchen.com
Entirely vegan menu
Vegan Flava Cafe
306 W Franklin St., in Blue Dogwood Public Market, Chapel Hill
919-960-1832 or veganflavacafe.com
Entirely vegan menu
Zweli’s
4600 Durham-Chapel Hill Blvd., Suite 26, Durham
984-219-7555 or zwelis.com
Zimbabwean cuisine, vegan and gluten-free dishes marked on menu.
Got an idea?
In the spirit of share plates, email your ideas, questions, pet peeve, or any other restaurant-related topic to ggcox55@gmail.com.
Comments