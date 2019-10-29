North Hills bistro Rosewater opens, marking 12 spots for prolific Triangle restaurateur

Shannon Kelly

The restaurant group behind Durham and Chapel Hill favorites such as Vin Rouge and Kipos Greek Taverna will open its first Raleigh restaurant this week.

Rosewater, a new Mediterranean bistro, will open Tuesday, Oct. 29, in Raleigh’s North Hills development. The new restaurant is the latest offering from Giorgios Hospitality Group, owned by prolific restaurateur Giorgios Bakatsias and his first opening close to Raleigh’s Beltline.

Rosewater was announced last summer, and in a little over a year Bakatsias has transformed a former Bruegger’s Bagels into a bright, 110-seat dining room of marble, wood and glass.

The menu features a number of seafood options, including small plates of charred octopus and scallops and larger plates such as a whole grilled snapper and Cioppino, a seafood stew of fish and shellfish.

Other small plates include a red pepper tartare; a menu of shareable seasonal vegetables; a mac and cheese with ricotta, Gouda and goat cheese, and two kinds of hummus.

Rosewater will also have a rotisserie menu, featuring slowly cooked lamb, chicken, porchetta and beef. Bread from local bakery Union Special also appears on the menu.

Bryan Keller will be Rosewater’s executive chef, moving to the Triangle for the job.

“Whether seated in the main dining room or bar, in the garden room, or the plant-filled patio, we’ve designed Rosewater to be a transporting oasis in the heart of North Hills, set among vine-trained trellis’s and flowering plants,” Bakatsias said in a media release.

This will be Bakatsias’ 12th current restaurant, joining an expansive restaurant empire including the Chapel Hill steakhouse Bin Fifty-Four, Durham French bistro Vin Rouge and Greek restaurants Kipos and Parizade, among others.

News & Observer food critic Greg Cox routinely names Giorgios restaurants as best in their categories in his annual dining guide, calling Vin Rouge the Triangle’s best French restaurant, Kipos its best Greek and Bin Fifty-Four the best steakhouse.

Rosewater opens with dinner service Monday through Saturday and a weekend brunch Saturday and Sunday. Breakfast and lunch will be added in a few weeks, the restaurant said in a release.

For more information, visit rosewaterraleigh.com.