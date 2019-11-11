After years of financial woes, Southern Season store in Chapel Hill to close next year

The Southern Season store in Chapel Hill. News & Observer file photo

The Chapel Hill foodie superstore Southern Season will close early next year, more than three years after declaring bankruptcy.

Southern Season’s parent company, Calvert Retail, announced the closing Monday morning in a news release. Calvert owner Eric Brinsfield said the 44-year-old store would shut down in early 2020, allowing for one last push through the holidays.

The store’s restaurant, Weathervane, has already closed.

“Southern Season is an incredible business, and I firmly believe that the concept is part of the future of retail,” Brinsfield said in the release. “However, it requires a more robust organization and more capital than I can provide as a small business owner. I have made the difficult decision to close the Chapel Hill retail store and focus on our online business from our facility in Graham.”

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The Delaware-based Calvert purchased Southern Season for $3.5 million in 2016 in the midst of its $18 million bankruptcy restructuring. At one time, the popular cookware and specialty foods brand had grown to include stores in Richmond and Charleston, each notable Southern dining cities. But those locations were shuttered in 2016 after a couple years.

Southern Season’s bankruptcy put a strain on the local food economy. Numerous specialty food companies were left unpaid as the company sought bankruptcy protection. In 2016 Southern Season’s debts were $18.3 million and assets $9.8 million.

According to the release, Southern Season will continue to exist as a brand, selling gift baskets and prepared food items online and shipping through the company’s distribution center in Graham. Closing the store in Chapel Hill’s University Mall shopping center, will leave the town without Southern Season for the first time since 1975.

Southern Season began as an 800-square-foot coffee and food counter owned by Michael Barefoot and grew into a $30 million business, including a 60,000-square-food flagship store in Chapel Hill. That expansive store was filled with designer cookware, shelves of Southern prepared foods, from grits to jams, a large wine and beer selection. There was also a cooking school, where chefs and cookbook authors regularly led classes.

“For 44 years, the business has played an outsized role in the Triangle’s food community,” Brinsfield said in a release. “This is no doubt because of the incredible people of Southern Season who continue to amaze me every day. We really want to thank the people of Orange, Chatham, Durham and beyond for all of the great years that we had in Chapel Hill.”

In the final months of Southern Season’s retail store, Brinsfield said the remaining inventory will be heavily discounted.