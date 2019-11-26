If Black Friday gets you down, there’s a holiday pop-up bar opening in downtown Durham

The Colonel’s Daughter, the sister bar to downtown Durham’s Jack Tar, will turn into a month-long holiday pop up the day after Thanksgiving. jleonard@newsobserver.com

Good tidings and cheer reside in the heart, sure, but they often manifest in the glass.

If you’ve always wanted to drink inside a snow globe, Durham cocktail bar the Colonel’s Daughter will become a winter wonderland of sorts the day after Thanksgiving.

From Nov. 29 until the end of the year, the Colonel’s Daughter will become a holiday pop-up bar, done up with mid-century decorations, colorful lights and sparkly tinsel trees.

As the sister to modern diner Jack Tar, the Colonel’s Daughter is a narrow, black box of a cocktail bar in the middle of downtown Durham. The pair opened nearly two years ago by Pizzeria Toro and Littler owner Gray Brooks.

The holiday bar will serve a deep menu of seasonal cocktails. Among the chilly drinks are an eggnog aged for 60 days, a “Lump of Coal” spiced Negroni, turned black with activated charcoal, and “Santa’s Spring Break,” a mix of rums, coconut cream and spice coconut orgeat.

There are also warmed cocktails, including warm whiskey and apple cider topped with whipped cream, and the German mulled wine Gluehwein, stirred with a cinnamon stick.

There are a couple of holiday bar snacks as well, including latkes dressed with apple butter and crema and a plate of shortbread Christmas cookies.

The pop-up bar launches Nov. 29 and opens nightly at 5 p.m., running until Dec. 31, New Year’s Eve.

