If you’re spending Christmas in the Triangle, these restaurants are offering meals to-go

This holiday season, as families make merry in new and different ways, a meal with loved ones remains special.

This year, Triangle restaurants are largely serving those meals to-go, as they have for months in this pandemic-altered 2020. While the setting and spread may be different this year, many holiday classics are on the menu across the Triangle.

Here is our annual roundup of Christmas meals, most with pre-orders already underway. Hams and pies abound, brunch kits are at the ready and all toasts will be the same: to a better new year.

1519 Brookside Drive, Raleigh. ac-restaurants.com

Offering holiday dinner entrees, sides, appetizers and desserts, with options including smoked ham, crab dip, beef tenderloin, mac and cheese and other sides. The deadline to order is Dec. 15.

Accordion Club

316 W. Geer St., Durham. theaccordionclub.com

Open regular hours Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Acme

110 E. Main St., Carrboro. 919-929-2263 or acmecarrboro.com

Serving a prime rib meal for two, including mashed potatoes, creamed greens, rolls, salad, three steak sauces and dessert. The cost is $85 and orders can be picked up Dec. 17-20.

9401 Glenwood Ave., Raleigh. 919-781-2444 or angusbarn.com.

Offering a take and bake prime rib meal for four, including pre-seasoned beef, sauces, sides, cheese spread and a whole pie. The cost is $259, with pickup available Dec. 21-23.

The chocolate chess pie is a classic menu item at the Angus Barn in Raleigh. It also can be bought to-go. Juli Leonard jleonard@newsobserver.com

500 E. Davie St., Raleigh in the Transfer Co. Food Hall. benchwarmersbagels.com.

Pre-orders for holiday bagel packages are now available, including assorted bagels and spreads, batch chai, house-cured lox, charcuterie packs and other items. Orders can be picked up Dec. 23 and 24.

Bluestone Grille

3800 Hillsborough Road, in the Durham Hilton, Durham. 919-383-8033

Serving its regular menu from 6:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Bob Evans

Locations in Durham and Brier Creek in Raleigh. bobevans.com

Offering holiday meal packages and a la carte dishes to go.





Boston Market

Three locations in the Triangle, offering holiday meal packages, including a prime rib dinner, plus a la carte options. bostonmarket.com.

614 W. South Street #2, Raleigh. 919-999-3984 or boultedbread.com.

Christmas Eve pre-orders are now being accepted, including breads, pastries, cookies and scones. Orders can be picked up Dec. 24 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

111 Corcoran St., Durham. 919-956-6760 or countinghousenc.com.

Offering an Italian-style Christmas dinner to-go, including housemade garlic bread, salad, spinach and bechamel lasagna, meatballs, sausage over polenta and tiramisu for dessert. The deadline to order is Dec. 20, with pickup Dec. 24 from 1 to 5 p.m.

Crossroads Chapel Hill

211 Pittsboro St., in The Carolina Inn, Chapel Hill. 919-918-2777 or carolinainn.com

Serving a Christmas Day brunch buffet from 11 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. The cost is $85. Take home options are also available.

Benchwarmers Bagels offers eight bagel variations with the usual bagel shop suspects, plus a few curveballs along with a selection of ten cream cheese and butter spreads for combinations that are limited only by your imagination. Juli Leonard jleonard@newsobserver.com

Denny’s

Three locations in the Triangle will be open Christmas Day serving a regular menu. dennys.com

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

4325 Glenwood Ave., No. 5004, Raleigh. 919-571-6200 or flemingssteakhouse.com

The restaurant is open Christmas Eve and is offering a three-course take home dinner for $60 per person or $95 during the holiday season, but closed Christmas Day.

Triangle locations in Cary, Chapel Hill, Durham and Raleigh. thefreshmarket.com.

Multiple holiday meal packages are available, including whole turkey and ham dinners, entrees by the pound, sides and deserts.

2706 Durham-Chapel Hill Blvd., Durham. 919-401-2600 or guglhupf.com.

Now taking holiday pre-orders for pastries, cakes and stollen. The deadline to order is Dec. 20 at 4 p.m.

Herons

100 Woodland Pond Drive, in the Umstead Hotel, Cary. 919-447-4050 or theumstead.com/dining/herons

Serving a Christmas Eve dinner from 4 to 8 p.m. for $110 per person.

IHOP

Nine Triangle locations. ihop.com

Offering take-home holiday breakfast feasts, including pancakes with sweet toppings, scrambled eggs, hash browns and bacon or sausage.

Il Palio

1505 E. Franklin St., in the Siena Hotel, Chapel Hill. 919-918-2545 or ilpalio.com

Offering four-course Christmas Eve and Christmas Day meals to-go for $75 per person. Dishes include baked clams Casino, lamb and ricotta meatballs, lasagna, sliced leg of lamb and eggnog cheesecake. Each meal includes a midnight snack apple handpie.

Stollen is available at Guglhupf bakery in Durham. Courtesy of Guglhupf

Irregardless Café

901 W. Morgan St., Raleigh. 919-833-8898 or irregardless.com

Serving take and bake holiday dinners, including beef bourguignon, vegan Wellington and braised lamb Shepherd’s Pie, family-style sides like broccoli and cheese casserole and potatoes gratin and dessert. Orders are a la carte and pickup is Dec. 23 from 3 to 7 p.m. and Dec. 24 from 1 to 6 p.m.

Kababish Cafe

201 W. Chatham St., Suite 103, Cary. 919-377-8794 or kababishcafe.com

Offering take-home holiday meals for groups of four to eight people, including assorted kababs, tandoori chicken, naan, basmati rice, salad and dessert.

530 Foster St., Durham in the Durham Food Hall

500 E. Davie St., Raleigh in the Transfer Co. Food Hall. localsoysterbar.com.

Taking pre-orders for Christmas dishes and seafood, including in-shell oysters and clams, roasted oyster kits, oyster stuffing, shrimp cocktail, smoked fish and other items. Pickup is Dec. 23 and Dec. 24.

300 E. Edenton St., Raleigh. 910-330-0702 or longleafswine.com.

Holiday pre-orders are available, with options like pulled pork by the pound, smoked prime rib and smoked bourbon glazed ham. Sides include collard greens, pimento mac and cheese, whiskey baked beans and sweet potato spoonbread. The deadline to order is Dec. 19 with pickups available Dec. 23 from 3 to 6 p.m. and Dec. 24 from 12 to 6 p.m.

2519 Fairview Rd., Raleigh. 919-322-0365 or mandolinraleigh.com.

Offering take-home Christmas meals for four or eight people, including turkey, ham, fennel and sausage bread pudding, green bean casserole and other sides. Meals include choice of dessert. A meal for four is $165 and the deadline to order is Dec. 17 at 3 p.m., with pickup Dec. 24 from 12 to 5 p.m.

Mia Francesca

4100 Main at North Hills Street, Raleigh. 919-278-1525 or miafrancescaraleigh.com

The North Hills trattoria is serving a Christmas Eve and Christmas Day take-home meal, including prime rib, sides, salad and dessert. Dinner for two is $124.99 and for four is $249.99.

530 Foster St., Durham. oldnorthmeats.com.

Now taking pre-orders for Christmas meals, with options like smoked beef short ribs, pork sausage bread pudding, Swedish meatballs and french onion cheese balls. Pickups are Dec. 23 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Dec. 24 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Plates Kitchen

301 Glenwood Ave. Suite 100, Raleigh. 919-828-0018 or plateskitchen.com

Offering family-style meals to-go, feeding six to eight people for $159, including roast turkey and sides. The deadline to order is Thursday, Dec. 17. Plates is also offering dine-in service Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, including brunch. Indoor and outdoor seating is available.

Starbucks

If caffeine is your cup of cheer, multiple Triangle Starbucks will be open Christmas Day.

Time-Out Restaurant

201 East Franklin St., Chapel Hill. 919-929-2425 or timeout247.com.

Open Christmas Eve and Christmas Day and every other day of the year.

2409 Crabtree Blvd #102, Raleigh. 984-200-3094 or unionspecialbread.com.

Holiday pre-orders are now live, including turtle pie and key lime pie, blue corn cookies, peppermint cookies, pimento cheese straws and a housemade cheeseball. The deadline to order is Dec. 22, with pickup available Dec. 23 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and Dec. 24 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Waffle House

Located throughout the Triangle, Waffle House is open 24 hours 365 a year, including Christmas.

Chinese restaurants

If a feast of Chinese food is your holiday tradition, many Triangle restaurants will be open, but some are offering to-go orders only.

Banana Leaf

1026 Ryan Road, Cary. 919-468-9958 or bananaleafcary.com.

Open 11 a.m to 8:30 p.m.

C&T Wok

130 Morrisville Square Way, Morrisville. 919-467-8860 or ctwokrestaurant.com.

Open 11 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. and 4:30 to 9:45 p.m.

China Palace

5210 Garrett Road, Durham. 919-493-3088 or mychinapalace.com.

Open 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4:30 to 9 p.m.

Goji Bistro

100 Maynard Crossing Court, Cary. 919-466-8888 or gojibistro.us.

Open for curbside pickup only from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Gourmet Kingdom

301 E. Main St., Carrboro. 919-932-7222 or thegourmetkingdom.com.

Open for takeout only 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 4:30 to 10:30 p.m. Pre-orders are encouraged.

Happy China

2505 Durham-Chapel Hill Blvd., Durham. 919-237-2021 or myhappychina.com..

Open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Neo-Asia

6602-1 Glenwood Ave., Raleigh. 919-783-8383 or neoasiaraleigh.com

Open 4:30-9 p.m.

Neo-China

4015 University Drive, Durham. 919-489-2828 or neochinarestaurant.com

Open 3:30 to 8:30 p.m., to-go only.

Orient Garden

202 N.C. 54, No. 401, Durham. 919-806-3333.

Open 4 to 9 p.m.

Peace China

802 Smart Drive, Raleigh. 919-833-8668.

Open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Red Lotus

239 S. Elliott Road, Chapel Hill. 919-968-7778 or redlotusch.com.

Open 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 5 to 9:30 p.m.

Super Wok

1401-L SE Maynard Road, Cary. 919-388-8338 or superwok.wikidot.com.

Open 10:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The Dragon and Phoenix entree is a Chef Special at Szechuan Garden in Morrisville. The dish is made up of chunks of breaded chicken blended with fried jumbo shrimp in spicy General Tao sauce. Juli Leonard jleonard@newsobserver.com

Szechuan Garden

10285-300 Chapel Hill Road, Morrisville. 919-468-6878 or szechuangardennc.com.

Open 11 a.m.-3 p.m., 4:30-9:30 p.m for takeout only.

Szechuan Taste

6404 Tryon Road, Cary. 919-706-5862 or stastecary.com/

Open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. for takeout only.

Taipei 101

121 E. Chatham St., Cary. 919-388-5885 or carytaipei101nc.com/.

Open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. for takeout only.