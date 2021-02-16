Mark your barbecue calendars, Raleigh. One new spot has opened, with others to come

Sam Jones BBQ pit crew member Chris Wills steps back from the smoke as he works in the smokehouse in the new downtown Raleigh location on Wednesday morning, Feb. 3, 2021. The restaurant is starting off with a soft-open this week. jleonard@newsobserver.com

Raleigh has long been sandwiched between North Carolina’s two barbecue worlds, the East and the West.

In 2021, as the Triangle adds a half dozen new barbecue restaurants, the capital city could lay claim to the state’s next region of smoked meats. The new joints serve a mix of whole hog and shoulders, but also smoked ribs, chicken and that Texas interloper, brisket.

As Sam Jones BBQ opens Tuesday on Lenoir Street in downtown Raleigh, the countdown to more barbecue begins.

Jones is a third generation torch-bearer for one of North Carolina’s most prominent barbecue families, whose Skylight Inn in Ayden remains a whole hog destination. With his namesake Sam Jones BBQ, Jones adds some modern touches to the menu, including mac and cheese and spare ribs, as well as a full bar.

This is just the tip of the iceberg, barbecue-wise, for Raleigh this year, as these half-dozen new restaurants join the region’s new class of smokehouses, including Prime Barbecue in Knightdale and Big Belly Que in Chapel Hill, which both opened last year.

Here’s the rest of what’s to come and when we might get to taste their barbecue.

▪ Lawrence Barbecue: February/March soft opening.

From chef Jake Wood, Lawrence Barbecue will open in the Boxyard RTP development. Named for Wood’s grandfather, Lawrence will serve whole hog barbecue and sliced brisket, plus “sticky ribs” and North Carolina oysters. Wood said they’ve added an upstairs bar and expanded beverage program, calling their tiki-focused bar the Lagoon.

Pitmaster Ed Mitchell is opening a new Raleigh barbecue restaurant with Carolina Ale House owners LM Restaurants. Starting Jan. 22, Mitchell will launch a new pop-up preview of The Preserve, available for delivery. Corey Lowenstein Corey Lowenstein

▪ The Preserve: March 5 for delivery, late 2021/early 2022 brick and mortar.

Ed Mitchell, North Carolina’s most famous pitmaster, is opening his first barbecue restaurant in years, just inside the Beltline on Wake Forest Road. Partnering with his son Ryan and Carolina Ale House owners LM Restaurants, Mitchell’s new restaurant is unlikely to open by the end of 2021, but will start as a delivery only pop-up this spring. After initially planning to fire up the pop-up in February, the Mitchells said their barbcue delivery will begin March 5. To keep tabs, visit thepreservebbq.com.

▪ Wyatt’s Whole Hog BBQ: Summer

Another new school spot doing old school barbecue, Wyatt Dickson will venture into Raleigh this year. Dickson, whose Durham restaurant Picnic is one of the few places to get whole hog in the Triangle, will open up in Raleigh’s Gateway Plaza development, joining Union Special Bread and Mordecai Beverage Company. Wyatt’s will serve a similar menu to Picnic, but says it will also be more adventurous. It is also being built for a future of togetherness, with an event space for up to 100 people, plus the restaurant.

▪ BBQ Lab: Summer

The folks behind the Redneck BBQ Lab in Johnston County are opening a new franchise in Raleigh’s North Hills. The barbecue looks to be the same, but the menu will be somewhat pared down. The North Hills location is planning to open this summer in the former Q Shack space. Owner Jerry Stephenson said, “There will be smoke in North Hills this summer.”

▪ Longleaf Swine: Summer

The duo of Adam Cunningham and Marc Russell originally planned to put their first brick and mortar restaurant in Raleigh’s Transfer Co. Food Hall. Now that project has expanded mightily and will open instead in the former Oakwood Cafe space on Person Street. Look for pulled pork, ribs, brisket and Flintstone-esque beef ribs. Most of the new dining room will be on a sprawling, partially covered patio. Construction is underway, with a summer opening in mind.