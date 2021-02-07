Spending Valentine’s Day at-home? These Triangle restaurants have special to-go meals

Most years, the Valentine’s Day question is simple: stay in, or go out. This year, courtesy of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, for many people, that question is already answered.

As Triangle restaurants have for the past year, they have put together special takeout menus for the holiday. Many include lobster and steak, chocolate and wine. One even includes a Spotify playlist. Diners need only provide the soft candlelight themselves.

There are plenty of restaurants serving takeout meals, but here are some of our favorite Valentine’s Day specials in the Triangle. Email jdjackson

Acme Food & Beverage

110 E. Main St., Carrboro. 919-929-2263 or acmecarrboro.com

Serving a take-home Valentine’s meal package for two people, including smoked salmon, spinach and artichoke dip, whipped ricotta and goat cheese with pickled cherries and caramelized onions, Filet Mignon with wild mushrooms, lobster mac and cheese, mashed potatoes, Brussels sprouts with pepper jelly and a salad. Dessert is a chocolate terrine and mango flan and the package includes “breakfast in bed” cinnamon biscuits with blood orange glaze. Orders must be picked up on Saturday, Feb. 13 and the cost is $75.

Alley Twenty-Six

320 E. Chapel Hill St., Durham

984-439-2278 or alleytwentysix.com

This Durham cocktail bar is doing a three-course take-and-bake dinner, including dishes like duck pate, braise beef bourguignon and flourless chocolate cake. The cost is $60 per person and the deadline to order is Wednesday, Feb. 10 at 8 p.m., with pickup Sunday, Feb. 14.

Gambas al ajillo, shrimp in olive oil punctuated with guindilla pepper, at Barcelona Wine Bar in downtown Raleigh. Juli Leonard jleonard@newsobserver.com

Barcelona Wine Bar

430 W. Martin St., Raleigh. 919-808-5400 or barcelonawinebar.com/location/raleigh

Located on the ground floor of the Dillon in downtown Raleigh, this wine bar is serving a coursed-out meal of meats, cheeses and tapas for $70 per couple.

The Capital Grille

4242 Six Forks Road, Raleigh

919-787-3901 or thecapitalgrille.com

Offering a take-home meal for two, this North Hills steakhouse is serving a three course dinner with surf and turf of filet and lobster, salad, sides and dessert for $175.

The porcini-rubbed bone-in ribeye with 15-year-aged balsamic is the signature steak at The Capital Grille in Raleigh. Juli Leonard jleonard@newsobserver.com

Counting House

111 Corcoran St., Durham. 919-956-6760 or countinghousenc.com

The hotel restaurant of downtown Durham’s 21c has two Valentine’s meals, one for dine-in and one to take home. The dine-in menu ranges from $50 to $65 per person and includes options like seared scallops, steak frites and desserts like lemon-buttermilk pound cake with poppy seed whipped cream or salted chocolate torte.

The take-home meal is $65 for two people and includes roasted beets with burrata, tomato and fennel bisque and make-at-home lobster risotto. The restaurant even put together a Spotify playlist to cook to. The deadline to order take-home meals is 12 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10, with pickup Friday or Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.

Death & Taxes

105 W. Hargett St., Raleigh. 984-242-0218 or ac-restaurants.com/death-taxes

Ashley Christensen’s fine-dining restaurant is not open yet for in-restaurant dining. But it recently resumed serving meals to take-home. For Valentine’s Day, this take-home meal for two includes lobster tortelloni in melted leek cream, Picanha steak with bone marrow butter twice-baked potato, and bacon-wrapped green beans, focaccia with olive oil and Videri chocolate budino. The deadline to order is Wednesday, Feb. 10.

The Durham

315 E. Chapel Hill St., Durham, in The Durham hotel

919-768-8830 or thedurham.com/dining

A three-course menu will be served Feb. 13-14 on the roof of the Durham Hotel. The cost is $55 per person, with dishes including steamed dumplings in mushroom tea, fried oyster salad, duck confit and Beef Wellington, and desserts like a local apple tart and red velvet sundae.

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

4325 Glenwood Ave., Raleigh

919-571-6200 or flemingssteakhouse.com

The Crabtree Valley Mall steakhouse is doing a three-course take-home meal for two, including a 35-ounce ribeye steak with lobster tail. The cost is $225.

Il Palio

1505 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill

919-918-2545 or ilpalio.com

Serving a three-course Italian meal for $85 per person, including dishes like antipasti for two, roasted acorn squash with burrata, espresso crusted filet and whole branzino for two.

Lula & Sadie’s

530 Foster St., in the Durham Food Hall. toasttab.com/lulaandsadies

Offering a take-home meal for two for $80, including saffron shrimp bisque, fried green tomato salad, entree options of herb-crusted Cornish hen, “Bolivian” steak and potatoes or salmon Florentine and sweet potato pie and chocolate pecan tart. Meals can be picked up Saturday or Sunday.

Mulino Italian Kitchen & Bar





309 N. Dawson St., Raleigh

919-838-8595 or mulinoraleigh.com

Serving a two-person, ticketed four-course meal for $100, including wine and tip. The courses include prosciutto-wrapped scallops, lobster stuffed pasta, brisket and mushrooms over polenta and chocolate mousse and cannoli for dessert.

Plum

501 Washington St., Durham. 919-351-6446 or plumdurham.com

Serving a take-home meal for two, including citrus and cornbread Panzanella salad with champagne vinaigrette, tomato soup, Filet Mignon with mashed potatoes, broccolini, carrots and chimichurri sauce, flourless chocolate cake and chocolate-covered strawberries. Also included are “breakfast in bed” biscuits and gravy. Pickup is Saturday, Feb. 13 from 1 to 3 p.m. and the cost is $65.

Rose’s Noodles, Dumplings and Sweets





121 N. Gregson St., Durham.

919-797-2233 or rosesdurham.com

The sweet shop within Rose’s Noodle’s Dumpling and Sweets is taking Valentine’s orders for macarons, cakes, tarts and other pastries, including heart-shaped ice cream sandwiches.

The sweet shop within Rose’s Noodle’s Dumpling and Sweets is taking Valentine’s orders for macarons, cakes, tarts and other pastries. Juli Leonard jleonard@newsobserver.com

Seasons 52

4325 Glenwood Ave., Raleigh

919-787-3052 or seasons52.com

This restaurant, located in the Crabtree Valley Mall, is serving a take-home meal for two, including two beef tenderloins, salads, dessert and wine for $99.

Sullivan’s Steakhouse

410 Glenwood Ave., Suite 100, Raleigh

919-833-2888 or sullivanssteakhouse.com.

Serving a three-course prix-fixe menu for $79 per person, including salad or seafood bisque, steak, brick chicken or fish, plus sides and dessert.

Tandem

200 N. Greensboro St. Carrboro

919-240-7937 or tandemcarrboro.com

A four-course take-home menu includes North Carolina shrimp bisque, a strawberry salad, coconut curry salmon or beef filet with potatoes, spinach and mushrooms, and chocolate cremeaux for dessert. The cost is $60 per person.

Taverna Agora





326 Hillsborough St., Raleigh

919-881-8333 or tavernaagora.com

A three-course Valentine’s menu includes strawberry and artichoke salad, grilled chicken or moussaka and honey and rosewater panna cotta.

Vidrio

500 Glenwood Ave., Suite 100, Raleigh

919-803-6033 or vidrioraleigh.com

This Mediterranean restaurant has a number of Valentine’s menus, ranging from $65 to $105, including dishes like heirloom carrots with tahini yogurt and pistachios, honey-coriander duck breast and grilled octopus.

Moroccan beef skewers, served with a harissa-spiced Greek yogurt, are a deservedly popular small plate offering at Vidrio in Raleigh. Juli Leonard jleonard@newsobserver.com