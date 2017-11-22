Puppies and kittens eat cake to celebrate SPCA of Wake County’s 50th anniversary

Can your pet eat that? Check this holiday food guide for cats and dogs

By Aaron Moody

amoody@newsobserver.com

November 22, 2017 06:01 PM

As families gather over hearty meals for the holidays, pets are likely to want to sample the spread.

Animal experts remind pet owners around the holiday season that some foods are OK for their pets, but that others are harmful and could even be deadly.

Here are some of the do’s and don’ts when it comes to feeding your furballs at Thanksgiving and Christmastime.

Do’s

For dogs, you have the all-clear from PETA on the following highly-nutritious foods:

Apples

Bananas

Baked potatoes

Carrots (steamed or raw)

Unsweetened cranberries

Cucumbers

Steamed green beans or greens

Cooked sweet potatoes without additives

Pumpkin purée

PetMD recommends getting veterinarian approval before serving pets table scraps, and serving them only small portions.

The group approves the following foods for dogs and cats:

Turkey (so long as fat, skin and bones are removed)

Mashed potatoes that contain no extra ingredients

Small amounts of cranberry sauce

Macaroni noodles without cheese

Don’ts

Though it may seem obvious, serving alcohol to pets is a no-no.

Foods PetsBest insurance group says cats and dogs shouldn’t consume are:

Stuffing (since it often contains onions, scallions or garlic, which highly toxic for both cats and dogs)

Ham

Turkey bones

Mashed potatoes that contain additives like butter, milk, onion powder or garlic

Grapes/Raisins (highly toxic for pets)

Chocolate (highly toxic for pets)

PetMD adds one more to the list both cats and dogs should avoid:

Macadamia nuts (can be toxic)

Other items PETA says dogs should avoid are:

Caffeine-containing dishes (can be fatal)

Candy (really those containing the sweetener xylitol, which can cause liver failure)

Dairy products

Chives

Bacon

Nutmeg (can be toxic in large amounts)

Salt/Sugar

Aaron Moody: 919-829-4528, @Aaron_Moody1

