Paint job putting a dent in availability of parking at Raleigh-Durham International Airport

Painting work is reducing the supply of parking in the main deck at Raleigh-Durham International Airport.

Just after Labor Day, workers began removing peeling paint from the ceilings of the deck and repainting. The work requires closing hundreds of parking spaces at a time and will increase the chances that the deck will fill up, as it did for a time on Wednesday, according to RDU.

Airport president Michael Landguth is encouraging travelers to book their parking space online in advance, at parkrdu.com, to eliminate the uncertainty of where they’re going to park when they get to the airport. Those turned away from the deck must go to one of the remote parking lots and ride a shuttle to the terminals.

“With this project underway, it is even more important that travelers arrive at the airport two hours early to navigate traffic, find parking and get through security on time,” Landguth said in a statement.

The painting will require closing off an average of 1,150 parking spaces a week, or about 10 percent of the total spots between the terminals. The actual number of closed spaces will vary, from up to 800 this fall to a peak of 1,900 in mid-March, according to RDU. The work is expected to be finished by mid-May.

The painters will take a break from Saturday, Nov. 23, through Friday, Jan. 3, so all the spaces in the deck will be available during the busy holiday travel season.

For more information about RDU parking and a real-time graphic that shows how much is available in each lot, go to www.rdu.com.