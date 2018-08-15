Showmars opens in Wake Forest, coffee pops up in Durham and more ice cream in Raleigh

This week’s survey of retail news begins in Wake Forest, where Showmars has opened its first Triangle restaurant in the Wake Forest Crossing Shopping Center, 1009 Stadium Drive.
In a news release, the Charlotte-born chain touts its Southern and Greek fare, including the World’s Best Filet of Flounder, Famous Pita Burgers and Famous Fish Sandwich. Also on the menu are fresh salads, Greek entrees, pita sandwiches, never-frozen burgers, soups and hand-spun milkshakes.
In addition to dine-in and takeout service, Showmars offers catering with a selection of box lunches and desserts.
Matt Querry operates the Wake Forest restaurant, which opens at 10:30 a.m. daily. It closes at 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, at 9:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and at 3 p.m. Sundays. To learn more, go to showmars.com.
New in Raleigh
In Cameron Village, health and beauty shop AILLEA will celebrate its grand opening from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25, at 2032 Cameron St. Stop by for goodie bags, makeovers, gifts with purchases and a braid bar.
AILLEA offers more than 50 brands free of chemical preservatives, sulfates, petrochemicals and other toxic chemicals, according to the store’s website.
AILLEA also has stores in Denver, Atlanta and Charleston, S.C. The Raleigh store is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sundays. To learn more, go to https://aillea.com/.
At the Person Street Plaza, Two Roosters Ice Cream has opened in the space next to Yellow Dog Bakery. The site was until recently the home of Lumina Clothing. Two Roosters is familiar to those who are fans of food trucks and the Durham Bulls (their stand is under the bull). This is their second Raleigh location; the first is in Greystone Village at Leadmine and Sawmill roads.
Two Roosters gets their milk and cream from Homeland Creamery in Julian and the N.C. State Dairy. Flavors rotate each month and right now, according to their website, the offerings include Buttered Croissant and Blueberry Jam, Lemon Mascarpone Cake and Pecan Sticky Bun.
In Brier Creek, O2 Fitness will open its 12th Triangle fitness club this December.
“We are eager to provide a great option for the Brier Creek and West Raleigh communities to reach their overall health and wellness goals,” said Michael D. Olander Jr., the company’s founder and CEO, in a news release.
With more than 30,000 square feet, the club will offer a variety of equipment, including assault bikes, rowers and treadmills for cardio workouts. It will also offer space for personalized workouts and lifting.
The club will be in the Alexander Place Shopping Center between Kohl’s and Walmart, in the building that previously housed HH Gregg.
For more information, go to o2FitnessClubs.com.
Popping up in Durham
In Durham, the first PopUp @ American Tobacco Campus will feature Caballo Rojo. The Venezuelan coffee roaster will serve small-batch, artisan coffee Aug. 20-31.
The small business is among 40 that applied to test their new products and retail strategies in the 1,400-square-foot space at 359 Blackwell St. in the Diamond View III building, according to a news release. The space is between the main campus, Durham Bulls Athletic Park and the Durham Performing Arts Center.
“This is a huge opportunity for our small business as we look to expand our operations into the Triangle’s fast-growing retail market,” said Caballo Rojo owner Gabriela Wilbderding, whose family has long worked in the coffee industry.
Wilbderding said she had worked as a barista and coffee roaster and studied the importance of the global coffee industry at UNC-Chapel Hill.
Expect at least two more pop-ups in 2018. To learn more, or to apply for a spot, go to popupdurham.com.
Comments