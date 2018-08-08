Kroger plans to close all of it's stores in the Triangle including the Creekside Crossing store in Raleigh, pictured here, June 13, 2018.
Kroger plans to close all of it's stores in the Triangle including the Creekside Crossing store in Raleigh, pictured here, June 13, 2018. Juli Leonard jleonard@newsobserver.com
Kroger plans to close all of it's stores in the Triangle including the Creekside Crossing store in Raleigh, pictured here, June 13, 2018. Juli Leonard jleonard@newsobserver.com

Business

Kroger is closing all of its remaining Triangle stores early

By Zachery Eanes

zeanes@heraldsun.com

August 08, 2018 10:53 AM

RALEIGH

Kroger will close all of its remaining Triangle stores earlier than expected, the grocer announced Wednesday.

The grocer’s 10 remaining stores in the Raleigh-Durham area will all close on Saturday, Aug. 11, earlier than planned.

Initially, when it announced it would be leaving the Triangle market entirely, Kroger said that its 14 grocery stores would all close on Aug. 14.

The stores will close at 8 p.m. on Saturday because products are selling faster than expected, said Allison McGee, corporate affairs manager for Kroger’s Mid-Atlantic Division, in a statement.

Associates will be provided the opportunity to work through Aug. 14.

Kroger said it would continue to operate five pharmacies and four fuel centers through noon, Aug. 14. The pharmacies remaining open are:

5116 N. Roxboro Road, Durham

1273 W. Maynard Road, Cary

940 US 64, Apex

1802 North Point Drive, Durham

1371 E. Broad St., Fuquay-Varina.

Locations of the four fuel centers that will remain open through Aug. 14 are:

202 W. NC 54, Durham

3457 Hillsborough Road, Durham

5116 N. Roxboro Road, Durham

Related stories from Raleigh News & Observer

1371 E. Broad St., Fuquay-Varina

Since it announced that it would be leaving the market, Kroger’s store closings have all come earlier than expected. Four of the stores have already closed or are expected to close on Aug. 8.

The number of layoffs as a result of the closures is also larger than originally estimated.

In June, Kroger said about 1,500 workers would lose their jobs in the region. But in July, the grocer told the N.C. Commerce Department that 1,652 employees would be laid off when its Triangle stores closed.

Eight of the Kroger stores will become Harris Teeter stores as part of Kroger’s changing strategy in the Triangle. Danna Robinson, communications manager for Harris Teeter, told The News & Observer last month that there is no timetable for the Harris Teeter renovations at this time.

These are the Kroger stores that will soon become Harris Teeters:

202 W. NC 54 in Durham

3457 Hillsborough Road in Durham

5116 N. Roxboro Road in Durham

1273 N.W. Maynard Road in Cary

8345 Creedmoor Road in Raleigh

940 U.S. 64 in Apex

1802 North Point Dr. in Durham

1371 E. Broad St. in Fuquay-Varina

Food Lion is also acquiring the store at 7905 Falls of Neuse Road in Raleigh. The Food Lion location is scheduled to open in early 2019, said Matthew Harakal, a spokesman for Food Lion.

Former Macon Mayor C. Jack Ellis spoke with reporters in front of the Kroger on Pio Nono Ave. March 27, 2018. Kroger announced March 26, that it was closing the midtown store because of "declining sales and negative profit."

By

  Comments  