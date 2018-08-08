Strata Solar sunsets its Chapel Hill headquarters with move to Durham

Chapel Hill solar energy company Strata Solar announced Wednesday that it is relocating its headquarters to downtown Durham.

The company, which was founded in 2008, said it will be moving into the Mill Building and Power Plant Building at the Golden Belt Campus in Downtown Durham.

The company will lease 50,366 square feet at the campus, where it plans to move in January 2019.

“As Strata continues to grow, we needed a space that could accommodate all of our local employees under one roof and give us the ability to continue expanding,” said Markus Wilhelm, co-founder and CEO of Strata Solar, in a statement,

Wilhem also noted the irony of the fact that the renewable energy company is moving into an old power plant building.





“The transformation of the Mill building and old power plant into a center of clean energy technology and artistic expression is a great symbol of the innovation that has driven our company’s success,” he said.

Strata Solar now has more than 350 full-time employees and over 1,700 contracted employees, the company says on its website. The firm is still expanding and has been part of North Carolina’s surging clean energy economy in recent years.

North Carolina now ranks third in the nation in the growth of solar energy production and about 1,000 clean energy companies in the state, with more than 34,000 full-time jobs, the N&O reported in July.

Strata Solar said it would also build a new state-of-the-art operations center at the new Durham office to control the hundreds of solar farms it manages.

The Golden Belt Campus has been undergoing a series of renovations, since it was purchased by LRC Properties in 2017.

The New York real estate company said the majority of its renovation of the historic property will be complete this December.

In addition to Strata Solar, LRC announced earlier this summer that Asheville craft brewer Hi-Wire Brewing would be opening a tap room at the campus and that software firm WillowTree would be leasing office space there.