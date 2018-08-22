Sears is closing its Crabtree Valley Mall store

Sears announced Wednesday that it would be shutting down unprofitable stores across the country — including its location at Crabtree Valley Mall in Raleigh.

Sears said in a release that it would be closing 46 “unprofitable” stores in total in November. The Crabtree Valley Mall store is the only location in Raleigh targeted for closure at this time, though the company said it continues to evaluate all of its locations.

The release also said that the Sears Auto Center at Crabtree Valley Mall would close in late September.

Sears associates will receive severance and will have the opportunity to apply for open positions at area Kmart or Sears stores, the company said.

The news comes only a few months after the company sold its property at Crabtree Valley Mall back to the mall’s owners.

The mall’s owners purchased the building from Sears for $20 million, in a deal that included a leaseback option for the struggling retailer. The company declined to say how long that lease would be at the time, however it did note it should have no impact on its operations.

“Sears will continue to operate the store and lease it from (Crabtree Valley Mall) just as we do at a majority of our locations,” said Howard Riefs, director of corporate communications for Sears, at the time of the sale. “We expect that this transaction will have no impact on our current day-to-day operations and we look forward to continuing to serve our customers and members at the Crabtree Mall.”