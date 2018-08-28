Japanese company opening a plant in Lee County, filling 109 jobs

A Japanese company that provides heat treatment to make engine parts, electronics and and other equipment more durable announced on Tuesday it will open a plant in Lee County and hire 109 workers.
DOWA Thermotech made the announcement in Sanford at an event that included state and local commerce and political figures.
Average wages will be about $35,000, the company said.
The company, which has its headquarters in Nagoya, Japan, plans to invest $22.5 million in Sanford, according to a release from Gov. Roy Cooper’s office.
If it meets hiring and investment goals, Thermotech will receive a $220,000 grant from the One North Carolina Fund and a matching grant from local governments.
DOWA designs, constructs, installs and maintains furnaces, and it owns surface treatment facilities, according to the company’s website. In Sanford, it plans to serve clients in the automotive and industrial machinery supply chains, according to the state’s press release.
