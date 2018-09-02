Local developer submits plans for new condo building in downtown Durham

The surge of new residential development on downtown Durham’s west side is set to continue, as a local developer has filed plans for a new condominium building on South Duke Street.

Architect Scott Harmon, the owner of Durham-based ReVamp Durham and Center Studio Architecture, has filed plans with the Durham City-County Planning Department for a five-story condo building at 600 S. Duke St. The development group, which includes White Oak Properties and Blue Sky Services, hopes to have the plans approved by the city in early 2019.

The property, located at the intersection of Duke Street and Yancey Street, is currently the home of Lanier Law Group. It is also adjacent to the Durham Freeway.

Harmon said his group has the half-acre land under contract. Efforts to reach Lisa Lanier, the owner of the law firm, were not immediately successful.

A rendering of the Yancey Street Condos that local developer Scott Harmon has filed plans for at 600 S. Duke St. in downtown Durham.

The five-story building will have 44 condos for sale, ranging in size from 420 square feet to 1,200 square feet, Harmon said. The floor plans will range from studio layouts to three-bedroom units, he added.

Harmon — who has built several projects around downtown Durham, such as the Church + Main condos and Mangum Flats — added that it was too early to say how much units in the building might cost.

“We are going to be introducing more of those small-unit layouts,” Harmon said of the 420-square-foot units. “We are trying to bring a little bit of diversity to the market, so that a wider range of people can have options downtown.”

The addition of the new condo project would add to a long list of residential projects under construction or planned for the western side of downtown.

A development group is currently building more than 60 townhomes just a block down Yancey Street from Harmon’s condo project. A national apartment builder is looking to add more than 300 apartments at the former Crown Park Hotel site on the other side of Duke Street.

The city recently received tax credits that will allow it to build an affordable apartment project on Jackson Street by the Durham Station. And the city also agreed earlier this summer to sell a 4.4-acre site that is now the home of the Durham Police Department headquarters to a developer that promises to include some affordable housing in its future plans for the land.

On top of that, Capitol Broadcasting plans to expand the American Tobacco Campus by developing the University Ford property on Willard Street, though no specific plans have been released for that project yet.

The west side of downtown is “pretty dramatically changing,” Harmon said.