Cameron Village post office will close so building can be renovated for a new tenant

The Cameron Village building that houses the U.S. Postal Service will undergo a renovation next year and its current occupants — post office included — will have to find a new home, says George York, president and CEO of York Properties, which manages Cameron Village.
However, a spokesman for the Postal Service’s North Carolina operations, said Wednesday he wasn’t aware of any plans for the Cameron Village office to relocate or temporarily shut down.
Efforts to reach a USPS spokesperson who specifically handles real estate issues and the Raleigh Postmaster were not immediately successful.
For his part, York said “proper notification has been delivered, received and confirmed by the USPS.”
“We remain very hopeful that they will find a great location with better parking in the Cameron Village area and have offered assistance in their search should they need it,” York added.
York said his company will retrofit the Cameron Village building for a single tenant — currently the building is split among several, including an Edward Jones office. The Autism Society of North Carolina was also located in the building until December, when it moved after its lease expired.
“The building is old and in need of renovations,” York said in an interview. “A lot has happened around Cameron Village in the past decade, and an opportunity came up where we were looking at a single-tenant user that would allow us to keep (the building) and modernize it.”
York said he is not at liberty to disclose who the new tenant would be — the deal isn’t yet finalized, he said — but the building would be used for office space rather than residential.
“Selfishly, we are happy that we were able to find a deal that made economic sense to keep the building,” said York, whose family built the building. “The allure of tearing it down and maximizing density was certainly there.”
The building was constructed in 1962 and was last remodeled in 1975, according to Wake County property records. It has a total of 42,000 square feet of heated space and an assessed value of $3.5 million, county records state.
If everything goes perfectly, York said, the new tenant could be in the building by 2020. He added that there is “no firm date” for when the current tenants would move out, and “our hope is that everyone will find a perfect location by the end of the year.”
In recent years, Cameron Village and the Oberlin Road corridor have attracted condo and apartment buildings, but despite that residential focus, York thinks the area is still an attractive area for new office options.
“A lot of the things that have happened around Cameron Village have been taking down old office buildings … (and turning) them into condos, apartments and retail development,” York said. “The square footage available (for office) has shrunk but the desirability for an office user has not gone (down).”
