Cisco, one of RTP’s largest employers, plans layoffs across the company

Technology company Cisco Systems, one of Research Triangle Park’s largest employers, is planning layoffs.
In its most recent quarterly report, Cisco, which has around 5,000 employees in RTP, said it has “implemented multiple restructuring plans to reduce its cost structure ... which has resulted in workforce reductions and the consolidation of certain leased facilities.”
The impact of the layoffs in North Carolina was not immediately known, as details of the layoffs, in terms of numbers and location, were not revealed. The San Jose, Calif.-based company has had several rounds of layoffs in recent years, The News & Observer has reported.
“Over the last several years, we have been transforming Cisco to deliver even greater value to our customers,” Robyn Blum, a spokeswoman for Cisco, said in a statement. “We continue to make decisions to ensure that our investments and resources are aligned with strategic growth areas of the business.”
Cisco also reiterated that despite the layoffs it continues to hire and has more than 3,800 open positions it is trying to fill.
The company has not filed a Workforce Adjustment and Retraining Notification with the state, which would be required if the layoffs affected more than 500 employees in North Carolina.
Comments