You’ve seen the ads, now visit the store: Duluth Trading Company is coming to Cary

Maybe you’ve seen the funny Duluth Trading Company ads on TV or in your Facebook feed, the ones telling you to change your pants or to stop tugging at your short tank top.

Next week, you can check out a Duluth store in person, when the company’s second North Carolina location opens in Cary (the first NC store is in Greensboro).

Duluth Trading Company, based in Belleville, Wisc., sells men’s and women’s casual and work wear, apothecary and accessories. In addition to their rugged outerwear, the company is known for its “no-yank tank” and “long-tail” T-shirts for women and men, which are longer in length and don’t ride up when the wearer is being active.

They are also known for their “Buck Naked” line of underwear for men and women.

The Duluth Trading Co. store at 301 Crossroads Blvd. is in a space formerly occupied by Tilly’s, next to the strip of fast-food restaurants and in front of Best Buy. It opens on Thursday, Nov. 15 with a 9 a.m. ribbon-cutting, and there will be woodcarving and lumberjack demonstrations — axe throwing, the underhand chop, the single buck and more — at 10:30 a.m. and noon.

Regular store hours are 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday.

The Cary Crossroads location will be the company’s 46th retail store.