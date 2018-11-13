A loss, or a relief? The Triangle misses out on HQ2

Raleigh’s long-running courtship of Amazon has run its course.

The Seattle-based e-commerce giant said on Tuesday that it has chosen to place its expanded headquarters, which it dubbed HQ2, in the suburbs of Washington, D.C., and Queens, New York. It’s still unclear what the differences between the new Washington and New York offices will be.

Raleigh had been one of the 20 finalists for HQ2, with local officials shopping properties near downtown as places the company could possibly locate, The News & Observer has previously reported.

State and local officials have been silent throughout the recruitment process of Amazon, which began last September, so it is unclear what the state offered the company in incentives or what the area’s possible shortcomings were.

Amazon received $1.5 billion in incentives from New York, or about $48,000 per job, the company said in a release. Virginia gave Amazon incentives of up to $573 million, or about $22,000 per job, the company said. The average wage for both headquarters is expected to be $150,000.

Efforts to reach Gov. Roy Cooper’s office were redirected to the state’s Commerce Department.

David Rhoades, communications director for the Commerce Department, said in an interview on Tuesday that he wasn’t sure if Amazon had officially told Raleigh that it was out of the running for HQ2, beyond the official press release the company sent out.

“We’ll have some more information as we digest the announcement ... but we certainly know that strong workforce in the state and in the RTP area, the community college component and, of course, the public universities were a key reason why they looked at us to begin with,” Rhoades said.

Many mid-size metropolitan areas, such as Austin, Raleigh, Nashville and Atlanta, were among the finalists, but in the end, Amazon went with what many considered the obvious choices of New York and Washington — two cities with worldwide clout.

“Having three fantastic research universities in close proximity to each other was surely very appealing, but I’m not sure that Raleigh was ever in the running,” Fred Smith, an economics professor at Davidson College, told The N&O in an email.

“Shortly after the list of 20 finalists was announced, speculation centered on a handful of finalists that were viewed as being the most likely locations for HQ2. ...You heard very little buzz about some of the smaller cities on the list — Pittsburgh, Columbus, Indianapolis, Nashville, and Raleigh. These are great cities, but it is hard to argue that they have the world-class amenities Washington and New York have.”

Additionally, Amazon said that Nashville, Tenn., would be getting 5,000 corporate jobs, as part of what Amazon called an “Operations Center of Excellence,” Reuters reported.

Reaction on social media in the Triangle was mixed.

“Would have been a perfect fit and a game changer for the #triangle area. #Whoisnext?” one person posted on Twitter.





“Relieved! We don’t have the transportation infrastructure to support it,” another tweeted.

“I am pleased that throughout the process, Raleigh and Wake County were seen as a serious contender for this relocation,” Wake County Commissioner John Burns tweeted. “We might not have won this contest, but there can be no question that we are in the game. People like what we have to offer.”

Similarly, popular support for bringing Amazon to Raleigh seemed to lag, as many in the area seemed concerned about its potential impact to home prices and traffic in an already booming market.

According to a poll conducted by Elon University in the spring, around 43 percent of locals in Raleigh “strongly supported” bringing HQ2 to the Triangle, which was around the middle of the pack of the 20 cities surveyed by Elon.

Nathan Jensen, a professor at the University of Texas who studies recruitment of companies, said Amazon may have lost public support by dragging out its search so publicly. He noted that some politicians, such as recently elected U.S. Rep.-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, were critical of the company’s selection of Queens.

“I think Amazon made this a public spectacle and they have lost control of the narrative,” Jensen said in an email. “New investment announcements are supposed to be great PR for a company. This could be a PR nightmare for them.”

Jensen said his biggest concern, though, is how secret the recruitment has been from the public eye. “So many cities skirted their public records laws, often submitting their bids through chambers of commerce, all to only be rejected by Amazon. I think this process is damaging for many of the open government reforms that have been made across the United States.”