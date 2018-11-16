Delta contractor lays off 320 employees working at RDU

DAL Global Services LLC will lay off 320 employees at its operations located at the Raleigh-Durham International Airport, according to a notice filed with the North Carolina Department of Commerce.

The layoffs are a response to the ending of a contract between DAL Global Services and Delta Air Lines.

The airline is planning to hire 70 full-time below-wing jobs at RDU, using internal staff for these operations instead of the outside contractor, according to the Triangle Business Journal.

This will add to the existing 110 Delta employees working at RDU.

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Of the terminated employees, 246 are ramp agents and 60 are supervisor positions. Other cuts include employees such as managers, trainers, the city director and an administrative assistant.

The company said it will try to accommodate full-time employees who are willing to transfer to other locations with existing openings. DAL Global Services does not recognize seniority rights, but may take this into consideration when determining transfers. Other factors such as business necessity, expertise and past performance will also be considered in this decision process.

Other employees unwilling to transfer or not offered a position will be terminated. These terminations or transfers are expected to occur on or before Jan. 7, 2019.

DAL Global Services, a wholly owned company of Delta Air Lines Inc., headquartered in Atlanta, was founded in 1995. It was created to provide staffing services for Delta Air Lines and was expanded in 1997 outside of the aviation industry.

DAL Global Services currently operates in over 170 United States locations with over 19,000 employees.

This story is from the North Carolina Business News Wire, a service of UNC-Chapel Hill’s School of Media and Journalism.