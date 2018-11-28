Advance Auto Parts receives $12M to relocate corporate headquarters to Raleigh

After years of becoming more Raleigh centric, Advance Auto Parts has officially made the City of Oaks its corporate headquarters, but only after receiving a $12 million incentive package from state and local governments.
On Wednesday morning, the state Economic Investment Committee approved the incentives for the publicly-traded auto parts retailer. Company officials then joined Gov. Roy Cooper at the old N.C. Capitol building to make the announcement shortly before 10 a.m.
In addition to moving its corporate headquarters from Roanoke, Va., to Raleigh, the company plans to invest $5.5 million here and create 435 new jobs over five years. The average wage for those jobs will be $106,000.
The company must meet hiring and investment goals to receive any incentives funds. The incentives breakdown: $9.4 million Job Development Grant from the state; $500,000 from the City of Raleigh, $88,000 from Wake County and $370,00 from Capital Area Workforce Development.
Advance Auto Parts officials had said the company was looking at both Henrico, Va., and India for the relocation and expansion.
However, the company has steadily become more Raleigh focused, expanding functions and moving employees here since 2014, when it acquired its Raleigh-based competitor General Parts International for $2 billion.
In 2017, CEO Tom Greco, and a majority of Advance Auto’s leadership team relocated to Raleigh. The executive team all received thousands of dollars in relocation benefits from Advance Auto, according to documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
This is the second time the state has awarded Advance Auto Parts an incentives package. In 2014, it awarded the company more than $17 million shortly after it acquired General Parts. At that time, Advance Auto said it would create 600 new jobs in North Carolina.
A majority of those 600 jobs, however, weren’t exactly new. Rather they were workers that were already employed by General Parts, The News & Observer reported at the time.
