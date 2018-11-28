Business

UNC Rex to build four-story cancer center in Raleigh

November 28, 2018 08:45 AM

UNC Rex Healthcare is planning to build a four-story Cancer Center across from its main campus on Blue Ridge Road.
Raleigh

UNC REX Healthcare plans to build a $65 million Cancer Center across the street from its main Raleigh campus.

Design plans are still being finalized, but construction on the four-story, 145,000 square-foot project is set to start in the spring of 2019 at the corner of Blue Ridge and Macon Pond roads, according to a press release from the Raleigh-based healthcare system.

The facility is scheduled to open in late 2020. In addition to consolidating radiation, chemotherapy and related services, the new Cancer Center would also offer massage, acupuncture and other holistic treatments as part of a “Quality of Life” clinic.

The larger space is needed to accommodate the increasing number of oncology patients that result from an aging population in a growing metropolitan region, said UNC Rex spokesman Alan Wolf.

UNC Rex saw nearly 5,600 new cancer patients in the past year, about 30 percent more than four years ago, Wolf said.

“We believe our new Cancer Center will create a hub for oncology care for patients from across Wake County and Eastern North Carolina,” Steve Burriss, president of UNC REX, said in a statement. “This center will provide a new home to care for more people who rely on us for treatment and support during a cancer diagnosis. Through our partnership with UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center and N.C. Cancer Hospital in Chapel Hill, UNC REX patients will continue to benefit from the best in academic medicine, research and clinical trials through strong collaboration among physician colleagues there.”

The Cancer Center will consolidate the current main REX Cancer Center and a satellite clinic on Blue Ridge Road.

The building is estimated to cost $65 million but plans are still being finalized. UNC Rex plans to pay for it through cash reserves, bonds and donations; it plans to kick off a capital campaign early next year, Wolf said.

UNC Rex does not plan to seek a state permit, called a “certificate of need,” to build the facility, Wolf said. The organization received a certificate in 2010, but delayed construction while it was building a $235-million, 8-story heart tower.

The Cancer Center does not require adding new beds because it largely consists of infusion bays and other services provided on an outpatient basis.

