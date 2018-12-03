Tech company will hire nearly 600 people in downtown Raleigh

One of the region’s most promising homegrown tech companies will receive an $11.7 million incentive package from state and local governments.

Pendo, which employs 171 people in its downtown Raleigh office, in turn must create 590 jobs and invest $34.6 million in its facilities over the next nine years.

The average annual wage for the new jobs will be $86,824. The Wake County average annual wage is $56,245.

Pendo’s cloud-based technology helps business customers improve their software by providing behavioral analytics on what features customers are using and which ones they’re ignoring. It also sends pop-up messages to software users notifying them of features they may not know about.

The N.C. Economic Investment Committee voted Monday to provide the incentives. Gov. Roy Cooper followed with the formal announcement at Pendo’s offices in the Wells Fargo tower on Fayetteville Street.

The state was competing with Nashville, Tenn., for the expansion.

Here’s how the incentives break down: Wake County is awarding $395,781, the City of Raleigh is providing $590,000 and the remainder is coming from the state. Because Wake County is a tier 3 county, the Department of Commerce will pay up to $2.9 million into the state’s Utility Account, which helps rural counties fund infrastructure projects.

This is the state’s third economic development announcement in less than a week.

On Wednesday, Nov. 28, the state awarded $12 million in state and local incentives to Advance Auto Parts to move its headquarters to Raleigh from Roanoke, Virginia. The company will create 435 jobs here over five years.

On Friday, Nov. 30, Honeywell, a Fortune 100 company whose products range from airplane cockpit systems to oil refineries, announced it would relocate its headquarters to Charlotte from New Jersey. Charlotte and Mecklenburg County offered Honeywell a combined incentives package worth about $46 million. The state’s incentive package for Honeywell won’t be known until later today after the governor signs legislation approved last week that includes tax breaks designed for companies bringing corporate positions to the state.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.