Apple picks Austin for a new campus, says it will expand in other cities, too

North Carolina apparently has lost another big one: Apple.
The tech giant announced Thursday morning that it would invest $1 billion to create another campus in Austin, Texas, where it already employs 6,000 people, and establish new sites in Seattle, San Diego and Culver City, Calif., as well as expand in Pittsburgh, New York and Boulder, Colo., over the next three years.
No mention was made of Raleigh or Research Triangle Park, although the news release did say there was the “potential for additional expansion elsewhere in the US over time.” The company has workers in all 50 states and now employs 90,000 people in the United States, according to the release.
The California company, which has been in Austin since the 1990s, announced in January that it was looking to expand, and North Carolina was considered a leading candidate.
The News & Observer reported in mid-May that Apple’s CEO Tim Cook had met with Gov. Roy Cooper that month, to discuss the possibility and a campus on the Wake County side of Research Triangle Park. Legislative leaders rolled new incentives into the state budget, saying at the time that they were intended to help land a “major jobs announcement” in the coming months. They refused to identify the company the incentives were targeting, but said a company would have to invest at least $1 billion and create at least 3,000 jobs to qualify.
Apple said the new campus in Austin initially will have 5,000 employees but could grow to 15,000.
This isn’t the first time this year that Austin has beaten out the Triangle for a significant economic development project. In July, the Army selected Austin as the home of its Futures Command Center, which would’ve brought with it around 500 jobs.
And while Amazon chose Raleigh as one of the 20 finalists cities for HQ2, that company cooled its interest on the region after visiting in March.
One area where the company is growing its presence in North Carolina, however, is its data centers.
The company said it plans to invest $10 billion in data centers over the next five years, including $4.5 billion this year and next. The company, in its release, specifically mentioned that its data centers in North Carolina, Arizona and Nevada are all currently being expanded. Apple’s North Carolina data center is located in Catawba County outside of Hickory.
This story will be updated.
Comments