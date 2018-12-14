Pediatrician picked as new CEO of UNC Health Care, dean of UNC School of Medicine

UNC Health Care, the $5-billion Chapel Hill-based organization with 30,000 employees, named a new CEO for the 13-hospital system Friday.

A. Wesley Burks, 64, currently executive dean of the UNC School of Medicine and a pediatrician who specializes in childhood food allergies, will also be dean of UNC Chapel Hill’s School of Medicine.

Burks, who is developing the world’s first treatment for severe peanut allergies, will replace William Roper, 70, who has held both positions since 2004 and is recognized as one of the nation’s most prominent health care executives. The News & Observer previously reported that Burks was a leading candidate.

Burks was picked by the UNC System Board of Governors, which oversees the 17-campus university system. He was recommended to the Board of Governors by system president Margaret Spellings, who plans to step down Jan. 15. Spellings selected Burks from a list of two finalists supplied to her by the the board of UNC Health Care and by the UNC Board of Trustees. The name of the other finalist was not disclosed.

According to UNC’s website, Burks assists Roper in “providing overall academic leadership for the School of Medicine and the UNC Health Care System.” Both Roper and Burks are pediatricians by training; Roper joined the system in 1997 and Burks joined in 2011, after serving as chair of the Department of Pediatrics and the Physician in Chief of the North Carolina Children’s Hospital.

For the past three decades, Burks has researched children’s food allergies, focusing on peanut allergies. Just last month the New England Journal of Medicine published a paper by a research team, which was lead by Burks, describing successful results for an experimental treatment that builds up children’s resistance to peanuts by gradual exposure to peanut protein. The Food and Drug Administration is expected to approve the treatment this year and the medication is expected to be available to patients next year.

