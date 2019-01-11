IBM laying off more than 300 in RTP

IBM will lay off more than 300 people in Research Triangle Park, according to a notice sent to the state’s Commerce Department.
The jobs, which were part of an IBM subsidiary called Seterus, will be permanently terminated “no earlier than March 11,” according to the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification on Jan. 9.
The 310 job cuts come a week after IBM agreed to sell Seterus to the mortgage services company the Mr. Cooper Group.
“IBM has signed a definitive agreement to sell Seterus to Mr. Cooper, Inc., the largest non-bank servicer in the United States. ... As a result, Seterus will permanently cease operations at its facility located at 3039 Comwallis Road, RTP, North Carolina,” Timothy Humphrey, IBM’s senior state executive for North Carolina, said in the notification letter. “Accordingly, Seterus will be terminating all employees with this work location, 310 employees will be affected.”
This story will be updated
