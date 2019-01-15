Spirit Airlines coming to RDU with flights to seven destinations

Spirit Airlines announced Tuesday that it would begin daily nonstop service from Raleigh-Durham International in May.

The airline will fly to seven destinations: Boston, Baltimore, Chicago, Detroit, New Orleans, Orlando and Fort Lauderdale, Fla. All the flights start May 2. The nonstop flights to BWI in Baltimore will be twice daily.

Spirit will become the 11th commercial airline to fly from RDU.

The announcement comes as RDU enjoys several years of almost uninterrupted passenger growth. About 12.8 million travelers passed through the airport last year, which was 1.2 million more than in 2017.

Digital Access for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

Airlines have been expanding service to tap in to growing demand and to spur more. Frontier Airlines, the low-cost carrier that accounted for a little more than 2 percent of passengers at RDU in 2017, announced new service to 18 destinations from the Triangle last year and another eight cities already this year. Frontier is by far the airport’s fastest growing airline.

Other airlines, including Air Canada, Allegiant, Delta and Southwest, have also announced nonstop flights to new destinations in recent months, while Delta and United have shifted some existing flights from small, regional carriers to bigger planes with more seats.

And last week, Via Airlines announced that it would begin service from RDU, with nonstop flights to Birmingham, Ala., starting in April.

This story will be updated.