Delta adds nonstop flights to two cities from RDU

Delta Air Lines, the busiest carrier at Raleigh-Durham International Airport, is adding nonstop flights to two new cities from RDU this summer.

Delta will begin flying once daily between RDU and Pittsburgh and will offer weekend-only flights between RDU and New Orleans. The flights begin on June 8 and will be on 76-seat CRJ-900 regional jets.

Delta will have competition on both routes. American Airlines offers daily nonstop flights to Pittsburgh, while three airlines — Allegiant, Frontier and Southwest — fly nonstop to New Orleans at least one day a week from RDU.

With the new service, Delta will fly nonstop to 29 destinations from RDU, second only to Frontier Airlines with 32. But with more than 80 flights a day, Delta carries nearly a third of RDU passengers, more than any other carrier. Delta has more than doubled its business at RDU since 2010, adding 19 new destinations and more than 25,000 seats a week, according to the airport.

The Pittsburgh flights will leave RDU at 8:10 a.m., with the incoming flight arriving at 10 a.m. The New Orleans flights will leave at 9 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, with inbound flights scheduled to arrive at 1:20 p.m. those days.