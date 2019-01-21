Business

Delta adds nonstop flights to two cities from RDU

By Richard Stradling

January 21, 2019 04:47 PM

Delta Air Lines announced Monday that it will add nonstop flights between Raleigh-Durham International Airport and two cities: Pittsburgh and New Orleans.
Delta Air Lines announced Monday that it will add nonstop flights between Raleigh-Durham International Airport and two cities: Pittsburgh and New Orleans. N&O file photo
Delta Air Lines announced Monday that it will add nonstop flights between Raleigh-Durham International Airport and two cities: Pittsburgh and New Orleans. N&O file photo
MORRISVILLE

Delta Air Lines, the busiest carrier at Raleigh-Durham International Airport, is adding nonstop flights to two new cities from RDU this summer.

Delta will begin flying once daily between RDU and Pittsburgh and will offer weekend-only flights between RDU and New Orleans. The flights begin on June 8 and will be on 76-seat CRJ-900 regional jets.

Delta will have competition on both routes. American Airlines offers daily nonstop flights to Pittsburgh, while three airlines — Allegiant, Frontier and Southwest — fly nonstop to New Orleans at least one day a week from RDU.

With the new service, Delta will fly nonstop to 29 destinations from RDU, second only to Frontier Airlines with 32. But with more than 80 flights a day, Delta carries nearly a third of RDU passengers, more than any other carrier. Delta has more than doubled its business at RDU since 2010, adding 19 new destinations and more than 25,000 seats a week, according to the airport.

The Pittsburgh flights will leave RDU at 8:10 a.m., with the incoming flight arriving at 10 a.m. The New Orleans flights will leave at 9 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, with inbound flights scheduled to arrive at 1:20 p.m. those days.

Related stories from Raleigh News & Observer

business

local

Richard Stradling

Richard Stradling covers transportation for The News & Observer. Planes, trains and automobiles, plus ferries, bicycles, scooters and just plain walking. He’s been a reporter or editor for 32 years, including the last 19 at The N&O. 919-829-4739, rstradling@newsobserver.com.

  Comments  