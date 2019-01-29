Developers ask city for 40-story building for Peace Street project

The final phase of Kane Realty and Williams Realty’s Peace and West development could be up to 40 stories tall, according to a new rezoning request filed with the city on Tuesday.

The rezoning asks to change the zoning on the property at North Harrington and Johnson streets from 12 stories to 40, and was filed by Williams Realty on land adjacent to the under-construction Peace project.

The Peace project — the first phase of construction in the section of downtown formerly known as Smokey Hollow — will be the home of a Publix grocery store sometime in 2020.

The land sits along the quickly-changing Peace Street and Capital Boulevard corridor and is part of several parcels that have been assembled by Kane and Williams.

Efforts to reach both Williams Realty and Kane Realty were not immediately successful.

Developer John Kane told The News & Observer last year that the second phase of the project would be along North West Street, and would be another 200,000-square-foot building, which is just a little smaller than The Dillon. The building would be mainly office space, but would also have apartments, Kane said at the time.

Judging by the new rezoning request, the third phase could be the biggest of them all. The application says the rezoning “would facilitate a mixed-use development that serves as a defining feature for the northern gateway into downtown Raleigh.”

Altogether, the project is part of a greater revitalization of the northern entrance to downtown, an area formerly called Smokey Hollow. The area is also getting a new 16-acre city park and greenway project.

“Our philosophy is that if we can change a whole area, then we want to do that,” Kane said during his interview with The N&O last year. “We want to recycle property, where you have got real estate that needs to be turned into something different than it is today. (The properties) were just outdated. They were single-tenant users, like a dry cleaners and a car wash ... and the whole area needed to be reinvented.

“Capital Boulevard has always been an eyesore,” he added. “Now we are going to have an entrance that we hope we can be proud of.”

But, just because the developer is asking for 40 stories, doesn’t necessarily mean a building there will be that tall. For example, Kane originally asked for 20 stories at The Dillon, but only built 17 stories. The City Council could also be influential in the development’s final outcome, as they will have to approve the rezoning.

Kane Realty also has a rezoning request in front of the city right now that is asking for 20 stories on the Clancy & Theys property in the Warehouse District.