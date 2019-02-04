NC awards contracts worth unprecedented $6 billion a year in privatization of Medicaid

Five organizations were named Monday to share in contracts totaling $6 billion a year to provide health care under a revamped state Medicaid program for low-income, disabled and elderly residents that is set to start providing health care coverage in November.

The announcement represents the biggest financial outlay in the history of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, and will change the way the Medicaid program has operated for decades. The state agency will continue to oversee the program, but it will now pay independent organizations a flat monthly fee for each patient covered, so that the organizations can share in the profits if they keep down costs but will be financially responsible for any cost overruns.

The new version of Medicaid will be rolled out in phases, with the Triangle being in the first wave, DHHS said Monday. Wake, Durham, Johnston, Chatham and Orange counties are part of a 14-county region where privatized Medicaid will be tested before a statewide roll-out in February. The other test region includes 13 counties in western North Carolina.

The privatized version of Medicaid will mean big changes for 1.6 million of the 2.1 million people on the federal program, who are mostly children in low-income families. In June these residents will receive information on which organizations are providing Medicaid health coverage in their areas, so that they, or their parents or guardians, can pick the right insurance plan in July that includes their regular doctors.

About 500,000 Medicaid beneficiaries in North Carolina are considered medically complex patients who will remain on the traditional Medicaid program, in which the state government pays doctors and hospitals for services provided — a system know as fee-for-service — regardless of cost.

The contract winners for statewide Medicaid services are AmeriHealth Caritas, Blue Cross and Blue Shield, UnitedHealthcare and WellCare. Carolina Complete Health, a consortium of hospitals and providers, will operate regionally in two of the areas slated for the February adoption of privatized Medicaid.